SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.

SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SAIL)
Summary 
Summary

Friday Quick-Take: Best Practices for Identity Governance in Multi-Cloud Environments

10/23/2020 | 10:35am EDT

Companies today are running their businesses on multiple platforms with hundreds, sometimes thousands of applications deployed. Most companies are using environments like AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform and have users accessing each of them. You need visibility and control over the access to these systems to avoid having them exposed. When companies have not only humans accessing these cloud environments, and the applications, servers, storage and databases that these encompass, but non-human identities, well you have yourself a tough security task at hand.

While building your business on a cloud infrastructure has enormous benefits, without the right visibility and control, your organization could quickly become vulnerable to risk. So how can you gain comprehensive visibility and control across a cloudy landscape? It's not just a question of being able to discover who and what is out there in any cloud platform used. You want to be able to discover the relationships between them.

In this white paper, you'll learn about the best practices you can implement to get the most out of your multi-cloud environment without compromising on security.

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 14:34:08 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 345 M - -
Net income 2020 -39,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -123x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 097 M 4 097 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 9,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 168
Free-Float 96,6%
Technical analysis trends SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 45,43 $
Last Close Price 45,18 $
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. McClain Chief Executive Officer & Director
WILLIAM G. Bock Chairman
Jason Ream Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Hansel Chief Information Officer
Asanka Jayasuriya Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.91.44%4 097
ORACLE CORPORATION12.67%179 720
SAP SE3.47%175 391
SERVICENOW INC.79.22%97 044
INTUIT INC.26.68%86 873
DOCUSIGN, INC.189.84%39 773
