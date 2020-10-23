Friday Quick-Take: Best Practices for Identity Governance in Multi-Cloud Environments

Companies today are running their businesses on multiple platforms with hundreds, sometimes thousands of applications deployed. Most companies are using environments like AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform and have users accessing each of them. You need visibility and control over the access to these systems to avoid having them exposed. When companies have not only humans accessing these cloud environments, and the applications, servers, storage and databases that these encompass, but non-human identities, well you have yourself a tough security task at hand.

While building your business on a cloud infrastructure has enormous benefits, without the right visibility and control, your organization could quickly become vulnerable to risk. So how can you gain comprehensive visibility and control across a cloudy landscape? It's not just a question of being able to discover who and what is out there in any cloud platform used. You want to be able to discover the relationships between them.

In this white paper, you'll learn about the best practices you can implement to get the most out of your multi-cloud environment without compromising on security.