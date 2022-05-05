Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAIL   US78781P1057

SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SAIL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/05 04:00:02 pm EDT
63.82 USD   -0.42%
05:48pSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:37pSAILPOINT INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. - SAIL
BU
04:44pSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAILPOINT INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. - SAIL

05/05/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) to Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of SailPoint will receive only $65.25 in cash for each share of SailPoint that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-sail/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 518 M - -
Net income 2022 -111 M - -
Net cash 2022 43,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -57,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 041 M 6 041 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 676
Free-Float 98,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 64,09 $
Average target price 65,55 $
Spread / Average Target 2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark D. McClain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colleen Healy Chief Financial Officer
William G. Bock Chairman
Kevin Hansel Chief Information Officer
Asanka Jayasuriya Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.32.58%6 041
ORACLE CORPORATION-13.76%200 672
SAP SE-25.15%115 594
SERVICENOW INC.-23.05%100 122
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-13.85%33 404
SENSETIME GROUP INC.-10.18%20 693