  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SAIL   US78781P1057

SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SAIL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/02 04:00:02 pm EDT
63.99 USD   +0.25%
09:02aSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NLSN, LHCG, MN, SAIL
PR
05/02SAILPOINT INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Proposed Sale of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. - SAIL
BU
04/25SAILPOINT INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. - SAIL
BU
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NLSN, LHCG, MN, SAIL

05/03/2022 | 09:02am EDT
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)'s sale to a private equity consortium led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with institutional partners for $28.00 per share in cash. If you are a Nielsen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG)'s sale to Optum for $170.00 per share in cash. If you are a LHC Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN)'s sale to Callodine Group, LLC for $12.85 per share. If you are a Manning & Napier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL)'s sale to Thoma Bravo for $65.25 per share in cash. If you are a SailPoint shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP 
Daniel Sadeh, Esq. 
Zachary Halper, Esq. 
(212) 763-0060 
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-nlsn-lhcg-mn-sail-301538191.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
