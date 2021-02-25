SailPoint Technologies : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results 02/25/2021 | 04:20pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Total ARR of $251.0 million, up 40% year-over-year Fourth quarter and full year 2020 total revenue of $103.3 million and $365.3 million, up 16% and 27% year-over-year, respectively Fourth quarter and full year 2020 subscription revenue of $56.0 million and $196.8 million, up 38% and 37% year-over-year, respectively SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity governance, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. “SailPoint closed 2020 with a very strong Q4, marking the largest quarter of total revenue in our company’s history. Our results for the year were driven by solid execution across the business and continued strong demand for SailPoint’s identity platform which is foundational to securing today’s dynamic enterprise,” said Mark McClain, SailPoint CEO and founder. “2020 represented an inflection point for SailPoint as the criticality of identity security became more apparent than ever as the pandemic accelerated digital transformation and required businesses to manage and secure a highly distributed workforce. SailPoint’s business was not only resilient during this time but experienced significant growth as we helped hundreds of companies manage the balance between enabling access and protecting their business from the risk of ungoverned access. We believe we are well-positioned to drive continued value for our customers and shareholders as identity security becomes increasingly critical to securing the modern enterprise.” Financial Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2020: Revenue: Total revenue was $103.3 million, a 16% increase over Q4 2019. Subscription revenue was $56.0 million, a 38% increase over Q4 2019. License revenue was $34.1 million, a 10% decrease from Q4 2019. Services and other revenue was $13.2 million, a 25% increase over Q4 2019.

Total revenue was $103.3 million, a 16% increase over Q4 2019. Subscription revenue was $56.0 million, a 38% increase over Q4 2019. License revenue was $34.1 million, a 10% decrease from Q4 2019. Services and other revenue was $13.2 million, a 25% increase over Q4 2019. Operating Income (Loss): Loss from operations was $2.9 million compared to income from operations of $6.0 million in Q4 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations was $13.4 million compared to $15.2 million in Q4 2019.

Loss from operations was $2.9 million compared to income from operations of $6.0 million in Q4 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations was $13.4 million compared to $15.2 million in Q4 2019. Net Income (Loss): Net loss was $4.7 million compared to net income of $5.4 million in Q4 2019. Net loss per diluted share was $0.05 compared to net income per diluted share of $0.06 in Q4 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $10.3 million compared to $13.3 million in Q4 2019. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.10 compared to $0.15 in Q4 2019. Financial Highlights for Full Year 2020: ARR: Total ARR at December 31, 2020 was $251.0 million, a 40% increase year-over-year

Total ARR at December 31, 2020 was $251.0 million, a 40% increase year-over-year Revenue: Total revenue was $365.3 million, a 27% increase year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $196.8 million, a 37% increase year-over-year. License revenue was $120.9 million, an 18% increase year-over-year. Services and other revenue was $47.6 million, a 12% increase year-over-year.

Total revenue was $365.3 million, a 27% increase year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $196.8 million, a 37% increase year-over-year. License revenue was $120.9 million, an 18% increase year-over-year. Services and other revenue was $47.6 million, a 12% increase year-over-year. Operating Income (Loss): Income from operations was $0.9 million compared to loss from operations of $9.4 million in 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations was $48.3 million compared to $23.2 million in 2019.

Income from operations was $0.9 million compared to loss from operations of $9.4 million in 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations was $48.3 million compared to $23.2 million in 2019. Net Income (Loss): Net loss was $10.8 million compared to $8.5 million in 2019. Net loss per diluted share was $0.12 compared to $0.10 in 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $38.3 million compared to $18.5 million in 2019. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.41 compared to $0.20 in 2019. The tables included in this press release present a reconciliation of non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income to GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP to GAAP weighted average outstanding shares, each for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Financial Outlook: As of February 25, 2021, SailPoint is initiating its outlook for the first quarter and full year of 2021. For the first quarter of 2021, SailPoint expects: Revenue in the range of $90.5 million to $92.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of breakeven to $1.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted common share of approximately $(0.01), based on an estimated non-GAAP income tax rate of 24% and 92.0 million basic and diluted common shares outstanding. Expectations of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted common share exclude items outlined in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below. For the full year 2021, SailPoint expects: Total ARR in the range of $333.0 million to $339.0 million

Revenue in the range of $404.0 million to $412.0 million

SaaS revenue in the range of $96.0 million to $100.0 million

Non-GAAP loss from operations in the range of $(10.0) million to breakeven

Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted common share in the range of $(0.10) to $(0.01), based on an estimated non-GAAP income tax rate of 24% and 94.0 million basic and diluted common shares outstanding. Expectations of non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted common share exclude items outlined in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below. These statements regarding SailPoint’s expectations of its financial outlook are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on the factors that could cause its actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. All of SailPoint’s forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures exclude estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition related costs, severance of certain key executives and impairment of intangible assets. SailPoint has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted common shares to their most directly comparable GAAP measure due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to stock-based compensation expense. Stock-based compensation expense is affected by future hiring, turnover, and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to change. The actual amount of the excluded stock-based compensation expense will have a significant impact on SailPoint’s GAAP income (loss) from operations and GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted common share. Accordingly, reconciliations of our forward-looking non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted common shares are not available without unreasonable effort. Conference Call and Webcast: SailPoint will host a conference call today, February 25, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. The dial-in number will be 1-877-407-0792 (toll free) or 1-201-689-8263 (toll/international). Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on SailPoint’s website at https://investors.sailpoint.com. Following the conference call, a replay will be available until midnight on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The replay dial-in number will be 1-844-512-2921 (toll free) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll/international), using the replay pin number: 13715179. An archived webcast of the call will also be available at https://investors.sailpoint.com. Operating Metrics: Total annual recurring revenue (“Total ARR”) represents the annualized value of the active portion of SaaS, term-based license, maintenance and support contracts and other subscription services at the end of the reporting period. We calculate Total ARR by dividing the active contract value by the number of days in the active portion of the overall contract term and then multiplying by 365. See Item 7. "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for more information regarding the Company’s utilization of the Total ARR metric. Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to SailPoint’s financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance investors’ understanding of SailPoint’s past performance and future prospects. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s operating performance, financial position or cash flow that includes or excludes amounts that are included or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. SailPoint’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures described below are helpful to investors because they provide an additional tool to use in evaluating SailPoint’s financial and business trends and operating results and because they facilitate comparisons of SailPoint’s core operating results from period to period. In addition, SailPoint’s management uses non-GAAP income (loss) from operations for budgeting and planning purposes. Our non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for the following factors: Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because of varying available valuation methodologies, the use of assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact our non-cash expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period. Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that excluding the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as intangible assets are non-cash items that are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over the useful life, which can be several years after the acquisition. Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, which relate to SailPoint’s credit agreement (which is undrawn) and the convertible senior notes issued in 2019, is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance from period to period. Acquisition related costs, severance of certain key executives and impairment of intangible assets. We exclude these expenses because they are unrelated to our current operations and are not comparable to the prior period nor indicative of future results. SailPoint’s non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry because they may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. SailPoint urges you to review the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business. Non-GAAP income from operations. SailPoint believes that the use of non-GAAP income from operations is helpful to our investors to clarify and enhance their understanding of past performance and future prospects. Non-GAAP income from operations is calculated as income (loss) from operations on a GAAP basis excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) acquisition related costs, (iv) severance expense of certain key executives and (v) impairment of intangible assets. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share. SailPoint believes that the use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share is helpful to our investors to clarify and enhance their understanding of past performance and future prospects. Non-GAAP net income is calculated as net income (loss) on a GAAP basis (a) excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, (iv) acquisition related costs, (v) severance expense of certain key executives, (vi) impairment of intangible assets and (b) adjusted for the effect of income taxes associated with such non-GAAP adjustments. SailPoint defines non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share as non-GAAP net income divided by the non-GAAP weighted average outstanding common shares. SailPoint’s presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) includes the effect of income taxes associated with the non-GAAP adjustments, which is calculated using an estimated effective income tax rate that is commensurate with our non-GAAP pre-tax income (loss). The non-GAAP effective income tax rate is adjusted from the GAAP effective income tax rate to reflect the impact of non-GAAP income (loss) adjustments. Due to the adjustments, the non-GAAP estimated income taxes may differ from GAAP estimated income taxes and actual tax liabilities. Estimated income taxes and tax liabilities reflect currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions, including current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions and key tax legislation in jurisdictions where SailPoint currently operates. Non-GAAP estimated income taxes may change for a variety of reasons, including global tax environment, significant changes to geographic earnings mix, acquisitions, or other changes to SailPoint’s strategy or business operations. SailPoint re-evaluates its non-GAAP estimated income taxes at least annually, or more frequently if significant events occur, which may materially impact our non-GAAP income tax calculation. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures. Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and statements made during the above referenced conference call may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, business outlook, prospects, plans and objectives of management, growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenue, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “foresees,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct. Our results could be materially different from our expectations because of various risks. Important factors, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: the effect of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) global pandemic and its aftermath, as well as governmental, business and other actions in response, on the global economy and on our business; our ability to achieve and sustain profitability; our ability to sustain historical growth rates; our ability to attract and retain customers and to deepen our relationships with existing customers; an increased focus in our business from selling licenses to selling subscriptions; breaches in our security, cyber-attacks or other cyber-risks; interruptions with the delivery of our SaaS solutions or third-party cloud-based systems that we use in our operations; our ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; the length and unpredictable nature of our sales cycle; delayed effects on our operating results from ratably recognizing some of our revenue; fluctuations in our quarterly results; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners; the increasing complexity of our operations; real or perceived errors, failures or disruptions in our platform or solutions; our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology, industry standards, regulations or customer needs, requirements or preferences; our ability to achieve and maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to comply with our privacy policy or related legal or regulatory requirements; our ability to accurately forecast our estimated annual effective tax rate for financial accounting purposes; our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate companies and assets; our ability to maintain high-quality customer satisfaction; and our ability to maintain and enhance our brand or reputation as an industry leader. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. About SailPoint SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the cloud enterprise. We’re committed to protecting businesses from the inherent risk that comes with providing technology access across today’s diverse and remote workforce. Our identity security solutions secure and enable thousands of companies worldwide, giving our customers unmatched visibility into the entirety of their digital workforce, and ensuring that each worker has the right access to do their job – no more, no less. With SailPoint as foundational to the security of their business, our customers can provision access with confidence, protect business assets at scale and ensure compliance with certainty. Stay up-to-date on SailPoint by following us on Twitter and LinkedIn and by subscribing to the SailPoint blog. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Revenue Licenses $ 34,126 $ 37,973 $ 120,874 $ 102,800 Subscription (1) 56,010 40,461 196,817 143,390 Services and other 13,205 10,565 47,563 42,325 Total revenue 103,341 88,999 365,254 288,515 Cost of revenue Licenses (2) 1,198 1,082 4,467 4,239 Subscription (2)(3) 10,717 7,887 37,644 26,877 Services and other (3) 10,920 8,998 38,517 34,359 Impairment of intangible assets 5,119 — 5,119 — Total cost of revenue 27,954 17,967 85,747 65,475 Gross profit 75,387 71,032 279,507 223,040 Operating expenses Research and development (2)(3) 18,416 15,802 71,191 56,120 General and administrative (3) 10,052 11,997 37,783 39,816 Sales and marketing (2)(3) 49,770 37,239 169,656 136,537 Total operating expenses 78,238 65,038 278,630 232,473 Income (loss) from operations (2,851 ) 5,994 877 (9,433 ) Other income (expense), net Interest income 229 1,625 2,019 2,468 Interest expense (4,855 ) (4,480 ) (18,612 ) (5,041 ) Other income (expense), net 255 (64 ) 33 (1,082 ) Total other expense, net (4,371 ) (2,919 ) (16,560 ) (3,655 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (7,222 ) 3,075 (15,683 ) (13,088 ) Income tax benefit 2,510 2,344 4,920 4,588 Net income (loss) $ (4,712 ) $ 5,419 $ (10,763 ) $ (8,500 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.10 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 91,083 89,403 90,512 88,907 Diluted 91,083 91,022 90,512 88,907 (1) Subscription revenue is further disaggregated as follows: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (In thousands) Subscription revenue SaaS $ 20,133 $ 12,257 $ 66,913 $ 42,432 Maintenance and support 35,057 27,813 126,792 100,435 Other subscription services 820 391 3,112 523 Total subscription revenue $ 56,010 $ 40,461 $ 196,817 $ 143,390 (2) Includes amortization of acquired intangibles as follows: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (In thousands) Cost of revenue - licenses $ 1,008 $ 1,008 $ 4,031 $ 4,032 Cost of revenue - subscription 807 788 3,549 1,076 Research and development 160 170 703 647 Sales and marketing 1,068 1,069 4,274 4,273 Total amortization expense $ 3,043 $ 3,035 $ 12,557 $ 10,028 (3) Includes stock-based compensation expense and the related employer payroll tax expense as follows: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (In thousands) Cost of revenue - subscription $ 500 $ 316 $ 1,809 $ 1,170 Cost of revenue - services and other 596 328 2,026 1,450 Research and development 1,609 875 6,395 3,586 General and administrative 1,965 1,301 6,969 6,062 Sales and marketing 3,372 1,904 12,520 6,876 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 8,042 $ 4,724 $ 29,719 $ 19,144 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 510,289 $ 443,795 Restricted cash 6,355 6,325 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 112,255 106,428 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 15,592 10,905 Prepayments and other current assets 26,027 16,965 Total current assets 670,518 584,418 Property and equipment, net 19,443 21,300 Right-of-use assets, net 27,048 31,104 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 38,510 24,247 Other non-current assets, net of allowance 15,016 6,307 Goodwill 241,103 241,051 Intangible assets, net 63,962 81,651 Total assets $ 1,075,600 $ 990,078 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,753 $ 3,224 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 59,460 40,214 Income taxes payable 978 1,994 Convertible senior notes, net 326,672 — Deferred revenue 165,995 127,132 Total current liabilities 557,858 172,564 Deferred tax liability - non-current 1,329 8,900 Convertible senior notes, net - non-current — 309,051 Long-term operating lease liabilities 33,080 38,035 Other long-term liabilities — 2,500 Deferred revenue - non-current 18,723 24,901 Total liabilities 610,990 555,951 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value 9 9 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value — — Additional paid in capital 484,012 442,407 Accumulated deficit (19,411 ) (8,289 ) Total stockholders' equity 464,610 434,127 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,075,600 $ 990,078 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (In thousands) Operating activities Net loss $ (10,763 ) $ (8,500 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 18,290 14,992 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 17,787 4,691 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 13,684 10,130 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets 158 (4 ) Provision for credit losses 586 178 Impairment of intangible assets 5,119 — Stock-based compensation expense 29,057 18,714 Operating leases, net (415 ) 477 Deferred taxes (7,553 ) (7,268 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions Accounts receivable (6,772 ) (5,072 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (32,634 ) (17,330 ) Prepayments and other current assets (9,180 ) (3,392 ) Other non-current assets (8,875 ) (4,798 ) Accounts payable 1,529 (1,630 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 16,262 11,786 Income taxes (1,016 ) (149 ) Deferred revenue 32,685 37,266 Net cash provided by operating activities 57,949 50,091 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (3,945 ) (6,173 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 29 39 Purchase of intangibles (57 ) (379 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (32,393 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,973 ) (38,906 ) Financing activities Payment of debt issuance costs — (9,572 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes — 400,000 Purchases of capped calls — (37,080 ) Taxes associated with net issuances of shares upon vesting of restricted stock units (797 ) (351 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions 7,378 5,649 Exercise of stock options 5,967 3,053 Net cash provided by financing activities 12,548 361,699 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 66,524 372,884 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 450,120 77,236 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 516,644 $ 450,120 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (In thousands) Income (loss) from operations on a GAAP basis $ (2,851 ) $ 5,994 $ 877 $ (9,433 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (1) 8,042 4,724 29,719 19,144 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,043 3,035 12,557 10,028 Acquisition related costs (2) — 214 — 1,024 Severance expense of certain key executives (3) — 1,277 — 2,403 Impairment of intangible assets 5,119 — 5,119 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 13,353 $ 15,244 $ 48,272 $ 23,166 (1) Stock-based compensation expense includes employer related payroll tax expense. (2) Acquisition related costs are transaction costs, which include legal, accounting and consulting professional service fees. (3) Severance expense of certain key executives includes employer related payroll tax expense. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (In thousands) Net income (loss) on a GAAP basis $ (4,712 ) $ 5,419 $ (10,763 ) $ (8,500 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (1) 8,042 4,724 29,719 19,144 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,043 3,035 12,557 10,028 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (2) 4,527 4,315 17,787 4,691 Acquisition related costs (3) — 214 — 1,024 Severance expense of certain key executives (4) — 1,277 — 2,403 Impairment of intangible assets 5,119 — 5,119 — Effect of income taxes associated with the above adjustments (5) (5,707 ) (5,639 ) (16,142 ) (10,329 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 10,312 $ 13,345 $ 38,277 $ 18,461 Non-GAAP net income per share Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.15 $ 0.42 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.15 $ 0.41 $ 0.20 Non-GAAP weighted average outstanding shares Basic 91,083 89,403 90,512 88,907 Diluted 99,867 91,022 94,136 90,840 (1) Stock-based compensation expense includes employer related payroll tax expense. (2) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs includes approximately $17.6 million and $4.6 million of debt discount related to the issuance and sale of the convertible senior notes for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (3) Acquisition related costs are transaction costs, which include legal, accounting and consulting professional service fees. (4) Severance expense of certain key executives includes employer related payroll tax expense. (5) The GAAP effective tax rates were 31.4% and 35.1% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, compared to non-GAAP effective tax rate for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 of 23.0% and 23.7%, respectively. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP WEIGHTED AVERAGE OUTSTANDING SHARES Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (In thousands) Weighted average outstanding shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, on a GAAP basis Basic 91,083 89,403 90,512 88,907 Diluted 91,083 91,022 90,512 88,907 Non-GAAP weighted average outstanding shares Basic 91,083 89,403 90,512 88,907 Effect of potentially dilutive securities 8,784 1,619 3,624 1,933 Diluted 99,867 91,022 94,136 90,840 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225006142/en/

© Business Wire 2021 All news about SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. 04:21p SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Earnings Flash (SAIL) SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS R.. MT 04:21p SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Earnings Flash (SAIL) SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS R.. MT 04:20p SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial R.. BU 04:19p SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condi.. AQ 02/24 SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : to Participate Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Tel.. BU 02/22 TWO STEPS FORWARD : A Momentous Time for SailPoint with the Upcoming Acquisition.. PU 02/22 SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Closes Acquisition of Intello BU 02/19 SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Significant Insider Sales in Shares of SailPoint Techno.. MT 02/19 SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Three Ways Identity Security Protects Critical Infrastr.. PU 02/19 SECTOR UPDATE : Technology Stocks Gain in Premarket Trading Friday MT