Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAIL   US78781P1057

SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SAIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SailPoint Technologies : As the U.S. Government Moves Towards Zero Trust, SailPoint Continues To Support Key Federal Security Initiatives

10/12/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Authored by Frank Briguglio, CISSP - Public Sector Strategist, SailPoint

There's been a lot of movement from officials to shore up the U.S. government's security posture.

In early September, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) published the draft strategy "Moving the U.S. Government Towards Zero Trust Cybersecurity Principles" to identify critical security priorities for agencies as they begin their zero trust journey. At the same time, Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released the "Cloud Security Technical Reference Architecture (TRA)" and "Zero Trust Maturity Model." Both recommendations were developed as part of a multi-agency effort with contributions from the U.S. Digital Service and the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).

SailPoint is also part of this effort. We are actively collaborating with the NIST Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCOE) on implementing zero trust with the government and industry partners. We are currently finalizing use cases and moving into the design phase, and we will share more on that later.

The new guidance is intended to focus government departments on crucial security outcomes and to set baseline policy and technology requirements. Security experts are defining goals for top priorities in identity, devices, networks, applications, and data in a coordinated and deliberate manner for the ongoing move to the cloud.

These endeavors also support President Biden's executive order on cybersecurity in May, which reignited the push to zero trust. This security architecture will allow the federal government to identify, detect, protect, respond, and recover from cyber incidents while improving cybersecurity across the .gov enterprise.

You can learn more about the NCCoE project on zero trust by reading the Implementing a Zero Trust Architecture Project Description. If you are interested in the "35 Ways Identity Aligns With the NIST Cyber Security Framework," download the white paper.

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 18:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
10/08SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Date of Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call
BU
10/07SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Q&A with Nick Shevelyov, Chief Technology & Risk Strategist at Si..
PU
10/05SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Wells Fargo Starts SailPoint Technologies Holdings at Overweight ..
MT
10/04INSIDER SELL : Sailpoint Technologies Holdings
MT
09/29SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Maintaining The Data Integrity of the NHS
PU
09/27SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : BJ's Wholesale Club Delivers Savings and Automation with Identity..
PU
09/24FRIDAY QUICK-TAKE : The Water Cooler Version of SailPoint's Leadership in the Latest Indus..
PU
09/22SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Named Overall Leader in KuppingerCole's Leadership Compass for ID..
BU
09/21EVERYBODY IN : General Motors Takes Us on a Ride with Identity Security
PU
09/09CISA Q&A : The Road to Continuous Monitoring and Zero Trust Access Control
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 411 M - -
Net income 2021 -70,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 54,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -59,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 070 M 4 070 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,77x
EV / Sales 2022 8,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 394
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 43,79 $
Average target price 64,57 $
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark D. McClain Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Cameron McMartin Chief Financial Officer & Director
William G. Bock Chairman
Kevin Hansel Chief Information Officer
Asanka Jayasuriya Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-17.75%4 070
ORACLE CORPORATION45.91%260 493
SAP SE9.25%159 907
SERVICENOW, INC.11.89%122 021
DOCUSIGN, INC.17.63%51 442
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.26.11%35 451