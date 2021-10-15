Log in
SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

SailPoint Technologies : Beach Energy Builds Sustainable Identity Security

10/15/2021
Beach Energy is Australia's premier oil and gas exploration and production company. Responsible for delivering sustainable energy to communities, Beach Energy supplies around 15% of natural gas requirements for Australia's eastern states. Aaron Finnis, Information Security Manager at Beach Energy, talks with SailPoint about why identity security was so important when building out their cybersecurity program.

When reviewing their security ecosystem, Beach Energy realized how overly manual the onboarding, offboarding and user management process was, coupled with a poor user experience. Because of this, Aaron focused on authentication, and user access when building their security strategy.

With SailPoint, Beach Energy has been able to grant IT access rapidly, improve compliance, and manage security risk with greater visibility into user access. In the video below, Aaron explains more about his organization's transformation. Check it out!

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 15:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
