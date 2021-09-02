Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAIL   US78781P1057

SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SAIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SailPoint Technologies : Identity Discombobulated – Reorienting Identity in the Enterprise

09/02/2021 | 03:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Authored by Gary Savarino, Identity Strategist APAC

Identity is not a new concept. Since the invention of the 'digital identity,' organizations have been tackling the challenges of identity with various approaches for decades.

Identity capabilities, often generically categorized as Identity and Access Management (IAM) or Identity Management (IDM), represent multiple distinct disciplines in the realm of identity. In fact, there are three distinct identity disciplines common in the enterprise. Below we will sail through the main three identity disciplines (in no particular order) and a brief explanation of each.

Access Management

One of the disciplines, Access Management includes Single Sign-on (SSO) and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). These are important elements of overall identity management, representing the key (or keys) to gain entry to the enterprise i.e., you are who you say you are. But what happens when you are in? What's controlling what you can do or where you can go? What determines the access you have?

Privileged Access Management

Another discipline, Privileged Access Management (PAM) is, as it sounds, designed to protect the enterprises' most privileged credentials. Think of it as the safe containing the keys that unlock the door to gain entry to your most prized assets. But again, what's controlling the access of these privileged credentials, and what they can do?

How do we know who has access to what and should they have that access? Enter the third main identity discipline: Identity Governance and Administration (IGA).

Identity Governance and Administration

IGA - often referred to as, simply, identity security - is arguably the most important identity discipline in today's digital enterprise. SailPoint is proudly recognized as a leader in IGA and helps organizations around the world provide answers to the access questions, similar to the ones posed above, such as:

  • Which people (or things) should be given access?
  • How long will they need access?
  • Should they have access while using another system?
  • What is the process to shut down access when someone leaves or changes roles?

Additionally, identity security is foundational to zero trust where implementing and enforcing least privilege access is a key principle. Recently, SailPoint was selected by the National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST), as the only identity security organization to participate in a US Federal Government collaboration project, 'Implementing a Zero Trust Architecture', in response to President Biden's Executive order on 'Improving the Nations Cybersecurity'.

Why is the focus on identity security so pronounced and emphasized?

Quite simply, the technology landscape has changed. It's been evolving for many years in a bid to drive increased collaboration and productivity and modernize the workplace. However, in response to the pandemic, the steady stream of digital transformation initiatives in the enterprise accelerated overnight.

The pandemic has changed our world and the way we work, with the workforce transformed (work from home/anywhere) and enabled with fast-tracked digital transformation to maintain business continuity and productivity. Cloud everything, SaaS apps everywhere - accessible anywhere, any device, anytime. But just when organizations felt they could stop and take a breather, enter the rise of bad actors with ever-increasing sophistication in phishing attacks, ransomware, and social engineering attacks forcing organizations to shift their focus.

This shift wasn't a matter of simply fine-tuning security policies, procedures, and reviewing perimeter security implementations. How could it be when every single person with access to organizational resources now represents a perimeter? If people are the perimeter, then identity is the firewall but not all identities are the same. In line with digital transformation efforts, identity needs to undergo its own transformation. As organizations look to address overall cybersecurity with greater capability and increased sophistication, identity must be able to respond with the same level of increased sophistication.

Identity security represents the convergence of compliance and automation of IGA, which SailPoint is enhancing with its SailPoint's ongoing investment and innovation integrating true artificial intelligence and machine learning in its platforms, making identity security integral to the overall security ecosystem.

After all, in today's security orientation, identity security should be everywhere, every device, every time.

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 19:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
03:52pSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Identity Discombobulated – Reorienting Identity i..
PU
12:32pSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Finding the Needles (Shadow IT) in the Haystack
PU
08/31SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
08/31SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Three Questions State and Local Governments Should Answ..
PU
08/31SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. Appoints Cam Mcmartin as Interim Chief ..
CI
08/31SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Can You Prevent Access Risks Before They Happen?
PU
08/25SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Correlated Identities from IDN within CAM
PU
08/20SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Closing out Navigate 2021 – Identity Security Win..
PU
08/20NAVIGATE 2021 &NDASH; ROUND TWO : The Identity Security Awards
PU
08/19SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Significant Insider Sales in Shares of SailPoint Techno..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 411 M - -
Net income 2021 -66,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 59,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -69,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 491 M 4 491 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales 2022 9,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 394
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 48,32 $
Average target price 65,38 $
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark D. McClain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Ream Chief Financial Officer
William G. Bock Chairman
Kevin Hansel Chief Information Officer
Asanka Jayasuriya Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-9.24%4 491
ORACLE CORPORATION37.78%251 140
SAP SE17.35%178 426
INTUIT INC.49.04%153 880
SERVICENOW, INC.18.24%128 956
DOCUSIGN, INC.33.70%57 909