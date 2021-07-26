Log in
SailPoint Technologies : Meet the Wizards Behind SailPoint— Introducing Developer Day at Navigate 2021

07/26/2021 | 01:18pm EDT
As we make our way down the yellow brick road to Navigate 2021: Confidence Redefined, all of Oz (or SailPoint in this case) is busy putting together the identity security conference of the year starting on August 17. However, if you are a repeat Navigate attendee, you'll notice a new addition to our agenda.

This year we will be hosting our first-ever Developer Day. The idea behind this day is that attendees will be able to get insight into the wizards' minds (wizards of course being the developers) behind all our products and systems that we use in technology. Developers of all levels can learn about the SailPoint Developer Community, how to make your first API call, and other developer-specific topics. I sat down with Michael Ellis, Developer Community Manager, and Jordan Violet, Developer Relations Manager, to get the full scoop.

What is Developer Day?

Developer Day will be an entire day of talks and on-demand content dedicated to developers. We will dive into topics on our radar at SailPoint and that frequently come up amongst our developer community.

Who should attend?

Developer Day is perfect for any individual who is curious about getting hands-on experience and to start consuming SailPoint APIs and events. Our goal when creating this day was to provide a space to not only help developers on their journey with our products, but to also demystify extensibility and to help beginners be successful in implementing their own custom solutions through APIs and Event Triggers. Regardless of the experience level, attendees will find Developer Day to be a welcoming place to learn, explore, and get started.

What can attendees expect?

Developer Day features both informational and hands-on how-to sessions that are appropriate for both on-prem and SaaS customers. In the main session track, attendees will find talks about making their first API call, product roadmaps, SCIM APIs, workflows, and the developer integration showcase.

We have a dedicated mini track with informative sessions on identity security, including one on our workflows. Each of these sessions are also paired with a complimentary coding session where participants will get to see these principles applied in real-time. We also have sessions on securing event triggers and using our identity security platform.

We also have a mini track of content covering our different identity security platform plug-ins, conducting code review, as well as lots of how-to's, like how to build a plug-in, and how to create a connector.

What are you most looking forward to during the event?

There is so much to look forward to, but if we had to pick just one thing - we are excited to introduce our customers and partners to the new SailPoint Developer Community and show them everything we have on offer to help them be successful in their roles.

Where can I learn more about the SailPoint Developer Community?

We encourage you to visit the Developer.SailPoint.com website, explore, and join the community. There are lots of ways to get involved: sign up for the forum and join in on the conversation, post a question, or share your opinion. We periodically host open office hours sessions where you can join us on a live call, ask questions about the community, and share your feedback. Also, if you have a cool use case, story or wish to share your expertise or experience, we would love for you to reach out to us at Developers@sailpoint.com to share your story and discuss contributing an article for the SailPoint Tech blog.

Want to learn more? Register for Navigate '21 here. For those planning to follow the event on Twitter, the official hashtag is #SPNav21.

