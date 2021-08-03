Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAIL   US78781P1057

SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SAIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SailPoint Technologies : Millicom Builds Transformational Identity Security Program

08/03/2021 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Authored by Katherine Cola

Millicom is a leading provider of cable, mobile and high-speed broadband services throughout Latin America. John Masserini, Global Chief Information Security Officer at Millicom, recently sat down with SailPoint to explain why identity is central to his organization's overall security strategy.

While initially driven by compliance requirements, the need for a uniformed way to automate, manage, and govern access in real-time became evident. With a new focus on ensuring employees and contractors had the right levels of access to the right applications to do their jobs, John set forth an identity program that made provisioning access easy and secure.

Automated provisioning simplified access and provided confidence to Millicom's IT organization that corporate policies were being enforced efficiently. It also laid the foundation for Millicom's information security and business transformation strategy. In the video below, John explains more about modernizing the access process and its impact on business transformation. Check it out!

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 15:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
11:43aSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Millicom Builds Transformational Identity Security Prog..
PU
08/02SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Appointment of Ron Green to Board of Director..
PU
08/02SAILPOINT : Announces Appointment of Ron Green to Board of Directors
BU
08/02SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
08/02SailPoint Announces Appointment of Ron Green to Board of Directors
CI
07/29NO TIME TO SPY : GCHQ Issues Its 10 Steps to Cyber Security
PU
07/26SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Meet the Wizards Behind SailPoint— Introducing De..
PU
07/22QUESTIONS ARE FREE : Identity Compromised
PU
07/20SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Insider Selling in SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAI..
MT
07/20IDENTITY SECURITY : Three Big Opportunities for Utility Providers
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 409 M - -
Net income 2021 -58,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 57,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -81,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 675 M 4 675 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 394
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 50,64 $
Average target price 64,69 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark D. McClain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Ream Chief Financial Officer
William G. Bock Chairman
Kevin Hansel Chief Information Officer
Asanka Jayasuriya Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-4.88%4 675
ORACLE CORPORATION35.42%244 579
SAP SE13.13%170 053
INTUIT INC.39.52%144 147
SERVICENOW, INC.6.22%115 844
DOCUSIGN, INC.32.75%57 496