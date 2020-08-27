SailPoint Technologies : Raises a Virtual Glass to Identity Pioneers at Navigate ‘20

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity governance, today welcomed a several thousand strong crowd for Navigate Virtual, the identity governance conference, including awarding a handful of our customers worldwide. This week, Navigate Virtual attendees will discuss why identity is business essential today and will join us in a deep dive into how SailPoint is innovating the industry forward with SailPoint Predictive Identity™, the next generation of autonomous identity governance.

“Navigate Virtual is a crystal ball for identity management and cybersecurity best practices. The conferences give us a pulse on where the industry is headed and allows us to adapt our cybersecurity strategy by giving us a clear picture of what we can do to keep pace,” said Marc de Koos, Identity & Access Management Program Manager, Royal FloraHolland. “SailPoint is well ahead in anticipating our business needs and where identity can add value as we continue to work from anywhere and everywhere. SailPoint helps us stay agile as an organization without sacrificing our users' efficiency or the security of our business.”

Every year at Navigate, SailPoint honors the customers who represent the company's core values of innovation, integrity, impact, and individuals, which are the cornerstones of SailPoint's company culture and the foundational principles of its success. The Navigate Virtual award winners for 2020 are the following:

Innovation Award United States: AmeriGas Propane for taking an innovative approach to identity management. A SailPoint customer since 2017, they are an early-adopter of AI and will deploy access modeling to help completely redefine their role structure internally.

Innovation Award Europe: Royal FloraHolland has chosen a cloud-first strategy and puts identity at the center of its security initiatives. A SailPoint customer since 2019, they are active in the identity community and bring a risk-based, role-based, and long-term approach.

Innovation Award Asia Pacific: Australia Post has a seasoned identity team who understands the complexity and importance of identity management. The team has deployed a complete program that enables users, governs access, demonstrates a compliant environment, and provides users with a best-in-class experience.

Impact Award United States: P&G is one of SailPoint’s largest customers to host identity management within the cloud to help enable their global remote workforce. A SailPoint customer since 2014, P&G was able to focus on more effectively granting and managing access with SailPoint identity.

Impact Award Europe: Henkel has an invested identity team that advocates for the best approach to identity internally and within the identity community. Through automation and self-service, they have reduced the time-to-access from days to just minutes and secured the organization by reducing unnecessary access by 20%.

“I could not be prouder of our customers; it's been an unpredictable year in security for enterprises across the globe as they've had to adapt to trying circumstances—enabling remote employees at the drop of a hat, monitoring constantly changing access requests and moving away from traditional network security. A round of applause to our winners who stepped up to the challenge and continued to make identity essential to their business,” said Meredith Blanchar, Senior Vice President of Customer Success for SailPoint. “Our customers continue to set an example for the identity management community. Our goal at Navigate Virtual is to learn from each other while also arming them with the strategies they need to stay secure.”

For those planning to follow the event on Twitter, the official hashtag is #SPNav20.

About SailPoint

SailPoint, the leader in identity management, delivers an innovative approach to securing access across the enterprise with the SailPoint Predictive Identity™ platform. With SailPoint, enterprises can ensure that everyone and everything has the exact access they need, exactly when they need it, intuitively and automatically. Powered by patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, the SailPoint Predictive Identity™ platform is designed to securely accelerate the business while delivering adaptive security, continuous compliance and improved business efficiency. As an identity pioneer and market leader serving some of the world’s most prominent global companies, SailPoint consistently pushes the industry to rethink identity to the benefit of their customers’ dynamic business needs.

Stay up-to-date on SailPoint by following us on Twitter and LinkedIn and by subscribing to the SailPoint blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005139/en/