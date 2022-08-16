SailPoint Technologies : Thoma Bravo Completes Acquisition of SailPoint - Form 8-K

Thoma Bravo Completes Acquisition of SailPoint

Austin, TX and San Francisco - August 16, 2022 - SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc., the leader in enterprise identity security, today announced the completion of its acquisition by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $6.9 billion. The agreement to be acquired was previously announced on April 11, 2022 and approved by SailPoint stockholders at the Special Meeting of Stockholders held on June 30, 2022.

At completion of the acquisition, SailPoint stockholders are entitled to receive $65.25 in cash for each share of SailPoint common stock they owned. SailPoint's common stock has ceased trading and will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

As a privately-held company, SailPoint will benefit from the strategic and operational support of Thoma Bravo, a highly experienced software investor. Through this transaction, SailPoint will be even better positioned to drive innovation in identity security, expand its global customer base, and continue providing industry-leading identity security solutions to modern enterprises around the world.

"The closing of this transaction is an important milestone and underscores the value of SailPoint as core to identity security, positioning us to be business essential for the most prominent, global enterprises today," said Mark McClain, CEO and Founder of SailPoint. "With Thoma Bravo's resources and deep sector expertise, we see a tremendous opportunity to accelerate innovation across our product portfolio, as we earn the right to be the de facto enterprise identity platform of choice. Backed by Thoma Bravo's strong belief in our growth potential, I look forward to embracing the tremendous opportunity in front of us as we embark on this next chapter for SailPoint."

"SailPoint is at the forefront of the growing identity security market and is well-positioned to further capitalize on the increasing demand from enterprises for innovative and trusted solutions," said Seth Boro, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We are excited to partner with Mark and his talented team to bolster SailPoint's leadership position and deliver increased value to the company's growing customer base."

Andrew Almeida, a Partner at Thoma Bravo added, "SailPoint's intelligent identity platform equips customers to meet the demands of today's cloud-oriented enterprises by putting identity security at the core of digital business operations. With each passing day, identity becomes a more and more important attack surface to secure. We are thrilled to partner with SailPoint during this exciting next chapter as it continues to drive growth within one of the best markets in all of cyber security."

