SailPoint Technologies : Three Questions with Solution Architect Sowmya Sanagapalli

Stay positive, and don't compare yourself to others. That is the advice SailPoint solution architect Sowmya Sanagapalli would give women starting their careers in 2021. Sowmya began as a Java developer in Bangalore, India, in 2009, worked in Sydney for few years, and moved to the USA- despite the challenges of moving across the world, staying positive helped her get through all the change. Sowmya graduated with an MS degree from State University of New York, Binghamton. She got the unique opportunity to work in the identity and access management domain, understanding its depth and the need for it in today's automated/AI world. She always wanted to be an architect playing a pivotal role, directing the customer with cost-effective best quality solutions. She has been at SailPoint for over four and a half years and first started as a sr. implementation engineer then popped over to the professional services team before finally settling in the solution architect role. Here are three questions with Sowmya.

If you could learn any skill by snapping your fingers, what would it be and why?

As the world's IT landscape changes concerning the next generation cloud/AI, supercomputing, BigData, and Cyberattacks, the Information Systems' security is becoming a vital paradigm than ever. I am looking forward to upgrading my skillset into complex/robust cloud based IAM implementations, cloud SaaS; what better platform to learn than the encouragement and motivation at Sailpoint.

What goals have you set for yourself for 2021?

Continue to grow in this role, lead and manage a bigger team with on-premise and cloud implementations, broadening my skill set with more use cases and multiple customers. Accept challenges with grace and a balanced mindset.

What advice would you give to new women professionals going into the new year?

Be positive, believe in yourself, embrace challenges and work hard. As a mother of two young kids, I understand the hardships, challenges, and limitations a working mother encounters. Please do not compare yourself to others as each one of us are an expert and different in our own ways.