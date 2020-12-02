Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SAIL

SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SAIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SailPoint Technologies : Three Questions with Solution Architect Sowmya Sanagapalli

12/02/2020 | 01:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stay positive, and don't compare yourself to others. That is the advice SailPoint solution architect Sowmya Sanagapalli would give women starting their careers in 2021. Sowmya began as a Java developer in Bangalore, India, in 2009, worked in Sydney for few years, and moved to the USA- despite the challenges of moving across the world, staying positive helped her get through all the change. Sowmya graduated with an MS degree from State University of New York, Binghamton. She got the unique opportunity to work in the identity and access management domain, understanding its depth and the need for it in today's automated/AI world. She always wanted to be an architect playing a pivotal role, directing the customer with cost-effective best quality solutions. She has been at SailPoint for over four and a half years and first started as a sr. implementation engineer then popped over to the professional services team before finally settling in the solution architect role. Here are three questions with Sowmya.

If you could learn any skill by snapping your fingers, what would it be and why?

As the world's IT landscape changes concerning the next generation cloud/AI, supercomputing, BigData, and Cyberattacks, the Information Systems' security is becoming a vital paradigm than ever. I am looking forward to upgrading my skillset into complex/robust cloud based IAM implementations, cloud SaaS; what better platform to learn than the encouragement and motivation at Sailpoint.

What goals have you set for yourself for 2021?

Continue to grow in this role, lead and manage a bigger team with on-premise and cloud implementations, broadening my skill set with more use cases and multiple customers. Accept challenges with grace and a balanced mindset.

What advice would you give to new women professionals going into the new year?

Be positive, believe in yourself, embrace challenges and work hard. As a mother of two young kids, I understand the hardships, challenges, and limitations a working mother encounters. Please do not compare yourself to others as each one of us are an expert and different in our own ways.

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 18:24:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
01:24pSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Three Questions with Solution Architect Sowmya Sanagapa..
PU
11/18SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Research Finds Cybersecurity Doors Left Ajar in the Rac..
BU
11/12SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : to Participate at the RBC Capital Markets Global Techno..
BU
11/05SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
11/05SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
11/05SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
11/02YOUR DESTINATION IS AHEAD : SailPoint's Latest SaaS Updates Accelerate Your Jour..
BU
10/27NEDBANK : From Legacy Identity Tools, to Cutting Edge Identity Governance
PU
10/23FRIDAY QUICK-TAKE : Best Practices for Identity Governance in Multi-Cloud Enviro..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 356 M - -
Net income 2020 -19,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -225x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 289 M 4 289 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 168
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 52,64 $
Last Close Price 47,18 $
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. McClain Chief Executive Officer & Director
William G. Bock Chairman
Jason Ream Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Hansel Chief Information Officer
Asanka Jayasuriya Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.99.92%4 289
ORACLE CORPORATION10.87%176 860
SAP SE-15.87%145 293
SERVICENOW INC.91.13%105 247
INTUIT INC.36.23%93 753
DOCUSIGN, INC.191.07%39 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ