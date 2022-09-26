Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAIL   US78781P1057

SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SAIL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-15 pm EDT
65.24 USD   +0.25%
09:35aSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Top 5 Reasons to Integrate your Privilege Access Management (PAM) and Identity Governance Solutions
PU
09/15CALLING ALL IDENTITY SECURITY PROFESSIONALS : Join us for Community Day
PU
08/17SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.(NYSE : SAIL) dropped from S&P 400
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SailPoint Technologies : Top 5 Reasons to Integrate your Privilege Access Management (PAM) and Identity Governance Solutions

09/26/2022 | 09:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Authored by Taylor Wiggins, Global Alliances Marketing Manager at BeyondTrust

We are back live and in person in Austin, TX, for SailPoint's Navigate conference! SailPoint is celebrating 10 years at their user conference this year, and we are excited to be onsite sponsoring at a Gold Level. We look forward to sharing all the integration capabilities BeyondTrust and SailPoint have achieved for our joint customers. We are even more excited to share why these combined solutions are so important. So, why does this matter, and how can BeyondTrust and SailPoint help?

Organizations are moving to the cloud faster than ever, so adopting a cloud-first strategy is increasingly a business imperative. As organizations make this transition, they quickly realize that identity is critical to successful access management and governance. For most organizations, however, cloud-first and identity-centric solutions on their own aren't enough. They also need out-of-the-box integrations that don't require additional services to connect. This enables enterprises to focus on building value for their business rather than becoming bogged down with complex, costly, and time-consuming integration implementations for their security strategies.

What's the key to a successful cloud-first and identity-centric security strategy?

In today's threat landscape, the risk of even a small gap within a security implementation is steep. All it takes is a single compromised privileged account to damage an organization's operations and reputation significantly. Integrating privileged access management (PAM) and identity governance into a unified governance and security solution is critical to closing the gaps within an organization's overall identity security posture.

In this blog, I will discuss why integrating your privileged access management and identity governance solutions can set you up for the best possible outcome with your security implementation.

The top 5 reasons to integrate your PAM and identity governance solutions

Here are five of the most important benefits organization stand to gain from an integrated, best-in-class identity and access security solution:

1. Improves Visibility - Holistic visibility over privileged and non-privileged identities via an integrated solution eliminates the risk of human errors and delays. Further, providing a single, centralized view of all identities and access helps to identify and close any gaps in access governance to reduce the risk of an overlooked privilege being exploited to breach the entire network.

2. Centralizes management - A single, centralized view into all identities, including privileged accounts, coupled with automation, improves the user experience for admins, simplifies the access governance process, and provides a deeper level of granularity. The benefits include cyber risk reduction, a simplified path to meeting compliance mandates, and improved eligibility (while lowering the costs) for cyber insurance.

3. Enhances productivity and efficiency - Privileged task automation eliminates operational inefficiencies associated with the tedious and time-consuming manual management of privileged accounts and permissions, allowing admins to focus on more productive projects.

4. Supports identity security at the planetary scale - Integration of identity governance and PAM creates a hyper-scalable approach to managing privileged access for many vital business processes, including access requests, access certifications, provisioning, search, and analytics.

5. Enables a zero trust approach to cybersecurity - Integrated best-in-class identity governance and PAM solutions are vital to creating an overall security model that implements the principle of least privilege (PoLP) while securing privileged and non-privileged identities. This is an essential piece of the zero trust approach.

How do I start building my integrated approach?

Integrating identity governance and privileged access management into a unified governance and security solution is critical to establishing a cyber defense that is poised to withstand today's cyber threats while enabling organizations to securely fast-track digital transformation initiatives. To learn more about how you can integrate the BeyondTrust PAM and SailPoint identity governance solutions you already have in place, visit us here.

Want to see a live, in-person demo? Join us for SailPoint's Navigate conference in Austin, TX, on October 3rd - 5th, where we will have onsite experts to show you all the latest with our best-of-breed integration. You won't want to miss out on the new technology innovations or the chance to absorb the latest industry thought leadership, and we've got some very exciting swag for all who stop by our booth. Register here!

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 13:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
09:35aSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Top 5 Reasons to Integrate your Privilege Access Management (PAM)..
PU
09/15CALLING ALL IDENTITY SECURITY PROFES : Join us for Community Day
PU
08/17SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC : SAIL) dropped from S&P 400
CI
08/17SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC : SAIL) dropped from S&P 1000
CI
08/17SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC : SAIL) dropped from S&P Composite 1500
CI
08/17SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC : SAIL) dropped from S&P TMI Index
CI
08/17SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC : SAIL) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/17SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC : SAIL) dropped from S&P 400 Information Technology
CI
08/17SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC : SAIL) dropped from S&P Software & Services Select I..
CI
08/16SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Thoma Bravo Completes Acquisition of SailPoint - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Chart SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Mark D. McClain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Hansel Chief Information Officer
Asanka Jayasuriya Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Christopher G. Schmitt Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Wendy Wu Chief Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.34.96%6 186
ORACLE CORPORATION-25.98%174 038
SAP SE-35.10%91 803
SERVICENOW INC.-41.91%76 017
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-19.13%29 650
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-21.54%18 850