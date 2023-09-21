AUSTIN and INDIA, September 20, 2023 - SailPoint Technologies, Inc., a leader in enterprise identity security, today announced the appointment of Abhishek Gupta as its first Managing Director in India as the company continues to focus on addressing the growing demand for identity security and the evolving needs of today's modern enterprises in the region.

"Identity security is business essential for today's cloud-oriented enterprises, and SailPoint's intelligent and autonomous identity platform delivers the right access to the right identities and resources at the right time," said Chern-Yue Boey, Senior Vice President for Asia-Pacific, SailPoint. "India is a high-growth market for SailPoint, and with Abhishek's appointment, I look forward to SailPoint empowering more businesses in the country to be secure with our trusted identity solutions. Abhishek's appointment signifies our continuous commitment to invest in India, and I am confident his extensive experience in sales and customer acquisition will be key to strengthening our partner and customer ecosystem, and fueling business growth in India."

SailPoint has had a presence in India since 2011 when it established its office in Pune, and has over 200 employees in roles such as engineering, technical support, DevOps, HR, and partner sales, with employees located across the country.

SailPoint has a significant customer base in India across various industries such as technology, finance and e-commerce, and a strong partner network consisting of Eshaim, EnH iSecure, and Aujas Cybersecurity with Netpoleon as its value-added distributor. Globally, SailPoint's partner network includes Accenture, Deloitte, E&Y, KPMG and PwC.

Abhishek's appointment stems from the continuous innovation and expansion of the company, globally.

About Abhishek Gupta

Abhishek brings over 20 years of experience to the role. He was most recently regional vice president-enterprise at Zscaler India & SAARC where he focused on strategic leadership and drove customer acquisition. Prior to that, he held various leadership roles at Gartner, heading the sales function for CIO and CEO Advisory across industries in North and East India. Abhishek will bring his rich experience in business-to-business sales and development to drive business growth and execute strong go-to-market strategies for SailPoint customers.

"As a leader in delivering innovative solutions to secure and manage enterprise identities, SailPoint is equipped to provide organizations complete visibility and access control to ensure secure access to critical data and applications. I am excited to work closely with enterprises in India to deliver value and support their enterprise security goals, placing identity security at the core of safeguarding their business. I also look forward to expanding the team and have plans to hire across key functions to drive growth, customer success, and for SailPoint to be the identity platform of choice for enterprises in India to defend against identity related threats," said Abhishek Gupta.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is a leading provider of identity security for the modern enterprise. Enterprise security starts and ends with identities and their access, yet the ability to manage and secure identities today has moved well beyond human capacity. Using a foundation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the SailPoint Identity Security Platform delivers the right level of access to the right identities and resources at the right time-matching the scale, velocity, and environmental needs of today's cloud-oriented enterprise. Our intelligent, autonomous, and integrated solutions put identity security at the core of digital business operations, enabling even the most complex organizations across the globe to build a security foundation capable of defending against today's most pressing threats.

Media Inquiries

U.S.:[email protected]

India:[email protected]