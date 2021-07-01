SailPoint Technologies : Six Stories

Many people assume that there is some magic formula for success in identity. Is it having the right degree? Is it knowing the right people? Is it having a 'Particular set of skills?'

Today on Mistaken Identity, Mike Kiser interviews three sets of people who are imminently unqualified at first glance. They've come from outside the expected backgrounds, the expected channels: their stories vary widely, but they have all found themselves thriving within the identity space.

Three pairs of people. Three sets of stories. Six unique journeys into identity. All on this single episode of Mistaken Identity.