    SAIL   US78781P1057

SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SAIL)
SailPoint Technologies : Six Stories

07/01/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
Many people assume that there is some magic formula for success in identity. Is it having the right degree? Is it knowing the right people? Is it having a 'Particular set of skills?'

Today on Mistaken Identity, Mike Kiser interviews three sets of people who are imminently unqualified at first glance. They've come from outside the expected backgrounds, the expected channels: their stories vary widely, but they have all found themselves thriving within the identity space.

Three pairs of people. Three sets of stories. Six unique journeys into identity. All on this single episode of Mistaken Identity.

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 409 M - -
Net income 2021 -60,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 57,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -80,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 715 M 4 715 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 394
Free-Float 97,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 51,07 $
Average target price 63,79 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Managers and Directors
Mark D. McClain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Ream Chief Financial Officer
William G. Bock Chairman
Kevin Hansel Chief Information Officer
Asanka Jayasuriya Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-4.08%4 826
ORACLE CORPORATION20.33%219 060
SAP SE10.84%165 786
INTUIT INC.29.04%132 829
SERVICENOW, INC.-0.16%107 607
DOCUSIGN, INC.25.76%54 398