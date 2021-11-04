Log in
SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

SailPoint to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat with RBC

11/04/2021 | 09:14am EDT
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in identity security, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Mark McClain and SVP of Finance and Operations Josh Harding will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 16 at 4 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at https://kvgo.com/rbc-global-tech/sailpoint-technologies-holdings-inc-nov-2021. A replay version of the event will be available under the Events & Presentations section on the company's Investor Relations page.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the modern enterprise. Harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, SailPoint automates the management and control of access, delivering only the required access to the right identities and technology resources at the right time. Our sophisticated identity platform seamlessly integrates with existing systems and workflows, providing the singular view into all identities and their access. We meet customers where they are with an intelligent identity solution that matches the scale, velocity and environmental needs of the modern enterprise. SailPoint empowers the most complex enterprises worldwide to build a security foundation grounded in identity security.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 411 M - -
Net income 2021 -70,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 54,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -66,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 522 M 4 522 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 394
Free-Float 97,9%
Managers and Directors
Mark D. McClain Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Cameron McMartin Chief Financial Officer & Director
William G. Bock Chairman
Kevin Hansel Chief Information Officer
Asanka Jayasuriya Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-8.62%4 522
ORACLE CORPORATION48.20%262 844
SAP SE19.79%175 475
SERVICENOW, INC.24.93%136 843
DOCUSIGN, INC.27.40%55 713
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.31.52%37 111