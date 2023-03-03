Saint Croix Immobilier SOCIMI S A : Annual financial and audit reports

Tel: +34 91 436 41 90 Rafael Calvo 18 Fax: +34 91 436 41 91/92 28010 Madrid www.bdo.es España

Audit report on the financial statements issued by an independent auditor

Translation of a report originally issued in Spanish based on our work performed in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards in Spain. In the event of a discrepancy, the Spanish- language version prevails

To the Shareholders of Saint Croix Holding Immobilier, SOCIMI, S.A.:

Report on the financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Saint Croix Holding Immobilier, SOCIMI, S.A. (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet at 31 December 2022, the profit and loss account, the statement of changes in equity, the statement of cash flows and the report for the financial year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements give, in all material respects, a true and fair view of the Company's equity and financial position as at 31 December 2022, as well as its results and cash flows for the financial year ending on said date, in accordance with the application of the regulatory framework of financial information (identified in note 3 of the report) and, in particular, with the accounting principles and criteria contained therein.

Basis for opinion

We have performed our audit in accordance with the current regulations governing the auditing of accounts in Spain. Our responsibilities in accordance with these regulations are described later in the section Auditor's Responsibilities relating to the audit of the financial statements of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those of independence, which are applicable to our audit of the financial statements in Spain as required by the regulations governing the activity of auditing accounts. Accordingly, we have not provided services other than those of the audit of accounts nor have concurred situations or circumstances that, in accordance with the provisions of the aforementioned governing regulations, have compromised the necessary independence.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Key audit matters

The key audit matters are matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. Our audit procedures relating to these matters were designed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in the formation of our opinion on these and we do not express a separate opinion on those matters.

