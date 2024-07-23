SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A. Half-Year Financial Statements and corresponding Management Report to the six-month period Ended June 30, 2024 (In audited) 0

Index Half-Year Financial Statements 2 1. Activity of the Company 8 2. Applicable legislation 9 3. Basis for presentation of interim financial statements 12 4. Distribution of the result 14 5. Accounting Principles and Recording and Valuation Standards 14 7. Real estate investments 21 8. Operating leases 24 9. Other financial assets and investments in related companies 25 10. Trade receivables and other receivables 27 11. Cash and other cash equivalents 28 12. Information on the nature and level of risk of financial instruments 28 13. Equity and Equity 29 14. Current and non-current financial liabilities 32 15. Hedging instruments 34 16. Information on payment deferrals made to suppliers 35 17. Guarantees committed to third parties 36 18. Public administrations and fiscal situation 36 19. Income and expenses 40 20. Related Party Transactions and Balances 41 21. Remuneration of the Board of Directors and Senior Management 43 22. Information in relation to situations of conflict of interest by the Directors 43 23. Other information 44 24. Environmental information 44 25. Segmented information 45 26. International Financial Reporting Standards 47 27. Subsequent events 47 Annex 1. Information requirements arising from the status of SOCIMI 48 Management report 52 1. Figures explained as of June 30, 2024 53 2. Real Estate Asset Valuation 57 3. Real Estate Investments 58 4. Information on payment deferrals made to suppliers 58 5. Earnings Per Share as of June 30, 2024 59 6. Acquisition of treasury shares 59 7. Research and development activities 59 8. Main risks to society 60 9. Outlook for the 2024 financial year 61 10. Information on situations of conflict of interest by the Directors 61 11. Subsequent events 62 Directors' Statement of Responsibility 63 Interim Financial Statement Preparation Diligence 64 1

Half-Year Financial Statements (not audited) June 30, 2024

SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A. BALANCE SHEET AS OF JUNE 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023 (Euros) Notes Notes ACTIVE Memory 30/06/2024 31/12/2023 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Memory 30/06/2024 31/12/2023 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 521.372.386 497.196.045 EQUITY 13 306.806.222 319.312.706 EQUITY Property, plant and equipment 6 127.399 135.152 Technical installations and other property, plant and equipment 127.399 135.152 Capital 267.577.040 267.577.040 Real estate investments 7 518.167.000 494.268.775 Deeded capital 267.577.040 267.577.040 Net real estate investments 518.167.000 494.268.775 Reserves 34.689.525 30.582.423 Long-term financial investments 9 3.077.987 2.792.118 Legal and statutory 13.459.980 11.453.626 Derivatives 12 235.135 217.266 Other bookings 21.229.545 19.128.797 Other financial assets 2.842.852 2.574.852 Profit for the year 4 4.168.252 20.063.539 Adjustments for Value Changes 15 -472.858 217.266 Hedging operations -472.858 217.266 Grants, donations and legacies received 844.263 872.438 Grants, donations and legacies received 844.263 872.438 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 170.134.904 137.021.593 Long-term provisions 14 1.229.626 894.396 Long-term debts 168.905.277 136.127.197 Debts with credit institutions 163.127.233 132.193.018 CURRENT ASSET 31.747.701 37.332.506 Derivatives 12 and 14 707.992 - Stock 12.485 - Other financial liabilities 5.070.052 3.934.179 Advances to suppliers 12.485 - Trade receivables and other receivables 10 1.466.117 4.380.231 CURRENT LIABILITIES 76.178.962 78.194.252 Customers by sales and services 1.174.126 3.162.792 Short-term debts 14 53.187.261 55.009.850 Personal 416 864 Debts with credit institutions 53.157.284 54.481.696 Current tax assets 18.1 291.575 110.779 Other financial liabilities 29.977 528.154 Other credits with the Public Administrations 18.1 - 1.105.796 Short-term debts for companies, groups and associates 20.2 4.927.825 6.270.230 Investments in Group Companies and Associates in the Short Term 9 and 20.2 10.000.000 10.000.000 Trade Receivables and Other Payables 18.063.876 16.914.172 Short-term financial investments 9 14.789.918 18.198.820 Suppliers 15.368.289 14.122.506 Short-term equity instruments 14.582.515 17.590.326 Group Providers - 1.403 Other financial assets 207.403 608.494 Miscellaneous creditors 2.473.114 2.173.090 Cash and other cash equivalents 11 5.479.181 4.753.455 Other debts with the Public Administrations 18.1 212.972 617.173 Treasury 5.479.181 4.753.455 Customer Advances 9.500 - TOTAL ASSETS 553.120.087 534.528.551 TOTAL NET WORTH AND LIABILITIES 553.120.087 534.528.551 Notes 1 to 27 described in the notes to the accompanying interim half-year financial statements form an integral part of the balance sheet as at 30 June 2024. 3

SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A. PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024 (Euros) Notes from the Memory 30/06/2024 30/06/2023 CONTINUED OPERATIONS Net turnover 19.1 15.297.434 15.384.848 Lease of real estate 15.297.434 15.384.848 Other operating income 19.1 11.434 17.907 Ancillary and other current management revenues 11.434 17.907 Personnel costs 19.2 -291.986 -298.535 Salaries, wages and similar -240.015 -242.451 Social charges -51.970 -56.084 Other operating expenses 19.3 -2.071.704 -2.032.408 External services -2.052.345 -1.882.036 Taxes -24.152 -150.371 Losses, impairment and changes in provisions for commercial operations 10 4.793 - Depreciation of fixed assets 6 and 7 -3.304.628 -3.261.178 Allocation of non-financial fixed assets and other subsidies 13 and 19.1 28.175 28.175 Impairment and profit or loss on disposals of fixed assets 7 614.163 -1.584 Results from disposals and others 614.163 -1.584 Other results 36.137 3.195 Exceptional expenses and income 36.137 3.195 OPERATING PROFIT 10.319.025 9.840.421 Financial income 1.073.982 166.725 Of negotiable securities and other financial instruments 1.073.982 166.725 - In Group companies and associates 20.1 318.250 157.800 - In third parties 755.732 8.925 Financial expenses 14 -4.216.944 -2.099.505 - In Group companies and associates -75.929 -11.498 - In third parties -4.141.015 -2.088.007 Change in fair value in financial instruments 9 -3.007.812 -1.265.543 Trading Book Results -3.007.812 -1.265.543 FINANCIAL RESULT -6.150.774 -3.198.322 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 4.168.252 6.642.099 Taxes on profits 18 - - RESULT OF THE YEAR 4.168.252 6.642.099 Notes 1 to 27 described in the notes to the accompanying interim half-year financial statements are an integral part of the income statement as at 30 June 2024 4

SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR (UNTIL JUNE 30, 2024) STATEMENT OF RECOGNIZED INCOME AND EXPENSES (Euros) Notes from the Memory 30/06/2024 30/06/2023 PROFIT OR LOSS (I) 4.168.252 6.642.099 Income and expenses charged directly to equity - By cash flow coverage 13 -690.124 72.999 TOTAL INCOME AND EXPENSES DIRECTLY CHARGED TO EQUITY (II) -690.124 72.999 Transfers to the profit and loss account - Grants, donations and bequests received 13 -28.175 -28.175 TOTAL TRANSFERS TO PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (III) -28.175 -28.175 TOTAL RECOGNIZED INCOME AND EXPENSES (I+II+III) 3.449.954 6.686.922 Notes 1 to 27 described in the notes to the accompanying interim half-yearly financial statements form an integral part of the statement of recognized income and expenses as of June 30, 2024 5

SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR (UNTIL JUNE 30, 2024) TOTAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Euros) Legal Other Result of Grants and Adjustments by Total Capital Reserves Reserves Exercise Donations Change in value FINAL BALANCE OF THE 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR 267.577.040 10.028.140 18.953.386 14.254.857 928.788 314.055 312.056.267 Total recognized income and expenses - - - 6.642.099 -28.175 72.999 6.686.922 Other changes in equity - 1.425.486 175.412 -14.254.857 - - -12.653.959 - Distribution of the result for the 2022 financial year - 1.425.486 175.412 -1.600.898 - - - - Dividend distribution - - - -12.653.959 - - -12.653.959 FINAL BALANCE OF THE 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR 267.577.040 11.453.626 19.128.798 20.063.539 872.437 217.266 319.312.706 Total recognized income and expenses - - - 4.168.252 -28.174 -690.124 3.449.954 Other changes in equity - 2.006.354 2.100.747 -20.063.538 - - -15.956.437 - Distribution of the 2023 profit - 2.006.354 2.100.747 -4.107.101 - - - - Dividend distribution - - - -15.956.437 - - -15.956.437 FINAL BALANCE FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR (30 JUNE) 267.577.040 13.459.980 21.229.545 4.168.252 844.263 -472.858 306.806.222 Notes 1 to 27 described in the notes to the accompanying interim half-yearly financial statements form an integral part of the total statement of changes in equity as at 30 June 2024 6

SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR (AS OF JUNE 30, 2024) (Euros) Notes from the Memory 30/06/2024 30/06/2023 A) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 16.771.950 20.349.596 1. Profit for the year before tax 4.168.252 6.642.099 2. Result adjustments: 8.813.063 6.432.908 a) Depreciation of fixed assets (+) 6 and 7 3.304.628 3.261.177 d) Allocation of subsidies (-) 13 -28.176 -28.175 e) Losses on disposals and disposals of fixed assets (+/-) 7 -614.163 1.584 g) Financial income (-) 20 -1.073.982 -166.725 h) Financial expenses (+) 14 4.216.944 2.099.505 j) Change in fair value in financial instruments (+/-) 9 3.007.811 1.265.543 3. Changes in current capital: 4.756.260 8.895.953 a) Inventories (+/-) -12.485 -131.365 (b) Accounts receivable and other receivables (+/-) 10 3.094.909 3.407.090 (c) Other current assets (+/-) 9 -180.796 177.099 (d) Accounts payable and other accounts payable (+/-) 3.717.495 5.206.952 (e) Other current liabilities (+/-) 14 and 18.1 -2.881.408 146.320 (f) Other non-current assets and liabilities (+/-) 9 and 14 1.018.543 89.856 4. Other cash flows from operating activities -965.624 -1.621.365 (a) Interest payments (-) 14 -2.039.606 -1.758.311 c) Interest charges (+) 20 1.073.982 166.725 d) Income tax collections (payments) (+/-) 18.1 - -29.779 B) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES -26.179.846 -17.495.322 6. Payments for investments (-): -29.129.246 -17.967.342 d) Real estate investments 7 -29.530.337 -17.967.342 (e) Other financial assets 9 401.091 - 7. Charges for divestments (+): 2.949.400 472.020 d) Real estate investments 7 2.949.400 472.020 (C) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 10.133.623 -3.350.214 10. Receipts and payments for financial liability instruments 26.090.060 9.303.745 a) Issuance: 55.000.000 22.226.217 2. Debts with credit institutions (+) 14 55.000.000 22.226.217 b) Return and amortization of: -28.909.940 -12.922.472 2. Debts with credit institutions (-) 14 -27.567.535 - 3. Debts with group companies and associates (-) 9 and 20.2 -1.342.405 -12.922.472 11. Dividend Payments -15.956.437 -12.653.959 a) Dividends (-) 4 -15.956.437 -12.653.959 (D) EFFECT OF CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES - - (E) NET INCREASE/DECREASE IN CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENTS 725.727 -495.939 Cash or equivalents at the beginning of the financial year. 4.753.455 1.825.221 Cash or equivalents at the end of the year. 11 5.479.181 1.329.281 Notes 1 to 27 described in the notes to the accompanying half-year financial statements form an integral part of the statement of cash flows for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024. 7

SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A. Explanatory notes to the Half-Year Financial Statements as of June 30, 2024 (not audited) 1. Activity of the Company SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A. (hereinafter the Company), was incorporated on December 1, 2011 in Luxembourg. Its registered office was at Boulevard Prince Henri 9b, L-1724 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and was registered in the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés) under number B165103. On 10 June 2014, the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company approved, among other resolutions, the transfer of the registered office, tax and administrative office (effective headquarters) to Glorieta de Cuatro Caminos 6 and 7 in Madrid, without dissolution or liquidation, continuing in Spain the exercise of the activities that make up its corporate purpose. under Spanish nationality as a public limited company regulated by Spanish law and especially under the SOCIMI legal and tax regime, maintaining the listing of all its shares on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Following the completion of the process of transferring the effective headquarters to Madrid (Spain), the Company was registered in the Mercantile Registry of Madrid on 15 October 2014. Its corporate purpose includes the following activities, among others: The acquisition and promotion of urban real estate for lease. The development activity includes the rehabilitation of buildings under the terms established in Law 37/1992, of 28 December, on Value Added Tax. The holding of shares in the capital of other listed investment companies in the real estate market (hereinafter, "SOCIMI") or in that of other entities not resident in Spanish territory that have the same corporate purpose as them and that are subject to a regime similar to that established for SOCIMIs in terms of the mandatory policy, legal or statutory, of distribution of profits. The holding of shares in the capital of other entities, resident or not in Spanish territory, whose main corporate purpose is the acquisition of urban real estate for lease and which are subject to the same regime established for REITs in terms of the mandatory legal or statutory policy for the distribution of profits and meet the investment requirements required by Law 11/2009, of 26 October, regulating Listed Real Estate Investment Companies (hereinafter, "SOCIMI Law"). The holding of shares or participations in Real Estate Collective Investment Schemes regulated by Law 35/2003, of 4 November, on Collective Investment Schemes. The development of other ancillary or complementary activities, financial and non-financial, that generate income that together represents less than the percentage determined at any time by the SOCIMI Law of the company's income in each tax period. Given the activities to which the Company is currently engaged, it has no liabilities, expenses, assets, provisions and contingencies of an environmental nature that could be significant in relation to the Company's equity, financial situation and results. For this reason, specific breakdowns are not included in this report of the annual accounts with respect to information on environmental issues. 8