SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER,
SOCIMI, S.A.
Half-Year Financial Statements
and corresponding Management Report
to the six-month period
Ended June 30, 2024
(In audited)
0
Index
3.
Basis for presentation of interim financial statements
12
4.
Distribution of the result
14
5.
Accounting Principles and Recording and Valuation Standards
14
7.
Real estate investments
21
8.
Operating leases
24
9.
Other financial assets and investments in related companies
25
10. Trade receivables and other receivables
27
11. Cash and other cash equivalents
28
12. Information on the nature and level of risk of financial instruments
28
13. Equity and Equity
29
14. Current and non-current financial liabilities
32
15. Hedging instruments
34
16. Information on payment deferrals made to suppliers
35
17. Guarantees committed to third parties
36
18. Public administrations and fiscal situation
36
19. Income and expenses
40
20. Related Party Transactions and Balances
41
21. Remuneration of the Board of Directors and Senior Management
43
22. Information in relation to situations of conflict of interest by the Directors
43
23. Other information
44
24. Environmental information
44
25. Segmented information
45
26. International Financial Reporting Standards
47
27. Subsequent events
47
Annex 1. Information requirements arising from the status of SOCIMI
48
Management report
52
1.
Figures explained as of June 30, 2024
53
2.
Real Estate Asset Valuation
57
3.
Real Estate Investments
58
4.
Information on payment deferrals made to suppliers
58
5.
Earnings Per Share as of June 30, 2024
59
6.
Acquisition of treasury shares
59
7.
Research and development activities
59
8.
Main risks to society
60
9.
Outlook for the 2024 financial year
61
10. Information on situations of conflict of interest by the Directors
61
11. Subsequent events
62
Directors' Statement of Responsibility
63
Interim Financial Statement Preparation Diligence
64
1
Half-Year Financial Statements (not audited)
June 30, 2024
2
SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A.
BALANCE SHEET AS OF JUNE 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023
(Euros)
Notes
Notes
ACTIVE
Memory
30/06/2024
31/12/2023
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Memory
30/06/2024
31/12/2023
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
521.372.386
497.196.045
EQUITY
13
306.806.222
319.312.706
EQUITY
Property, plant and equipment
6
127.399
135.152
Technical installations and other property, plant and equipment
127.399
135.152
Capital
267.577.040
267.577.040
Real estate investments
7
518.167.000
494.268.775
Deeded capital
267.577.040
267.577.040
Net real estate investments
518.167.000
494.268.775
Reserves
34.689.525
30.582.423
Long-term financial investments
9
3.077.987
2.792.118
Legal and statutory
13.459.980
11.453.626
Derivatives
12
235.135
217.266
Other bookings
21.229.545
19.128.797
Other financial assets
2.842.852
2.574.852
Profit for the year
4
4.168.252
20.063.539
Adjustments for Value Changes
15
-472.858
217.266
Hedging operations
-472.858
217.266
Grants, donations and legacies received
844.263
872.438
Grants, donations and legacies received
844.263
872.438
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
170.134.904
137.021.593
Long-term provisions
14
1.229.626
894.396
Long-term debts
168.905.277
136.127.197
Debts with credit institutions
163.127.233
132.193.018
CURRENT ASSET
31.747.701
37.332.506
Derivatives
12 and 14
707.992
-
Stock
12.485
-
Other financial liabilities
5.070.052
3.934.179
Advances to suppliers
12.485
-
Trade receivables and other receivables
10
1.466.117
4.380.231
CURRENT LIABILITIES
76.178.962
78.194.252
Customers by sales and services
1.174.126
3.162.792
Short-term debts
14
53.187.261
55.009.850
Personal
416
864
Debts with credit institutions
53.157.284
54.481.696
Current tax assets
18.1
291.575
110.779
Other financial liabilities
29.977
528.154
Other credits with the Public Administrations
18.1
-
1.105.796
Short-term debts for companies, groups and associates
20.2
4.927.825
6.270.230
Investments in Group Companies and Associates in the Short Term
9 and 20.2
10.000.000
10.000.000
Trade Receivables and Other Payables
18.063.876
16.914.172
Short-term financial investments
9
14.789.918
18.198.820
Suppliers
15.368.289
14.122.506
Short-term equity instruments
14.582.515
17.590.326
Group Providers
-
1.403
Other financial assets
207.403
608.494
Miscellaneous creditors
2.473.114
2.173.090
Cash and other cash equivalents
11
5.479.181
4.753.455
Other debts with the Public Administrations
18.1
212.972
617.173
Treasury
5.479.181
4.753.455
Customer Advances
9.500
-
TOTAL ASSETS
553.120.087
534.528.551
TOTAL NET WORTH AND LIABILITIES
553.120.087
534.528.551
Notes 1 to 27 described in the notes to the accompanying interim half-year financial statements form an integral part of the balance sheet as at 30 June 2024.
3
SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A.
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
(Euros)
Notes from the
Memory
30/06/2024
30/06/2023
CONTINUED OPERATIONS
Net turnover
19.1
15.297.434
15.384.848
Lease of real estate
15.297.434
15.384.848
Other operating income
19.1
11.434
17.907
Ancillary and other current management revenues
11.434
17.907
Personnel costs
19.2
-291.986
-298.535
Salaries, wages and similar
-240.015
-242.451
Social charges
-51.970
-56.084
Other operating expenses
19.3
-2.071.704
-2.032.408
External services
-2.052.345
-1.882.036
Taxes
-24.152
-150.371
Losses, impairment and changes in provisions for commercial operations
10
4.793
-
Depreciation of fixed assets
6 and 7
-3.304.628
-3.261.178
Allocation of non-financial fixed assets and other subsidies
13 and 19.1
28.175
28.175
Impairment and profit or loss on disposals of fixed assets
7
614.163
-1.584
Results from disposals and others
614.163
-1.584
Other results
36.137
3.195
Exceptional expenses and income
36.137
3.195
OPERATING PROFIT
10.319.025
9.840.421
Financial income
1.073.982
166.725
Of negotiable securities and other financial instruments
1.073.982
166.725
- In Group companies and associates
20.1
318.250
157.800
- In third parties
755.732
8.925
Financial expenses
14
-4.216.944
-2.099.505
- In Group companies and associates
-75.929
-11.498
- In third parties
-4.141.015
-2.088.007
Change in fair value in financial instruments
9
-3.007.812
-1.265.543
Trading Book Results
-3.007.812
-1.265.543
FINANCIAL RESULT
-6.150.774
-3.198.322
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
4.168.252
6.642.099
Taxes on profits
18
-
-
RESULT OF THE YEAR
4.168.252
6.642.099
Notes 1 to 27 described in the notes to the accompanying interim half-year financial statements are an integral part of the
income statement as at 30 June 2024
4
SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR (UNTIL JUNE 30, 2024)
- STATEMENT OF RECOGNIZED INCOME AND EXPENSES (Euros)
Notes from
the
Memory
30/06/2024
30/06/2023
PROFIT OR LOSS (I)
4.168.252
6.642.099
Income and expenses charged directly to equity
- By cash flow coverage
13
-690.124
72.999
TOTAL INCOME AND EXPENSES DIRECTLY CHARGED TO EQUITY (II)
-690.124
72.999
Transfers to the profit and loss account
- Grants, donations and bequests received
13
-28.175
-28.175
TOTAL TRANSFERS TO PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (III)
-28.175
-28.175
TOTAL RECOGNIZED INCOME AND EXPENSES (I+II+III)
3.449.954
6.686.922
Notes 1 to 27 described in the notes to the accompanying interim half-yearly financial statements form an integral part of the statement of recognized income and expenses as of June
30, 2024
5
SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR (UNTIL JUNE 30, 2024)
- TOTAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Euros)
Legal
Other
Result of
Grants and
Adjustments by
Total
Capital
Reserves
Reserves
Exercise
Donations
Change in value
FINAL BALANCE OF THE 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR
267.577.040
10.028.140
18.953.386
14.254.857
928.788
314.055
312.056.267
Total recognized income and expenses
-
-
-
6.642.099
-28.175
72.999
6.686.922
Other changes in equity
-
1.425.486
175.412
-14.254.857
-
-
-12.653.959
- Distribution of the result for the 2022 financial year
-
1.425.486
175.412
-1.600.898
-
-
-
- Dividend distribution
-
-
-
-12.653.959
-
-
-12.653.959
FINAL BALANCE OF THE 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR
267.577.040
11.453.626
19.128.798
20.063.539
872.437
217.266
319.312.706
Total recognized income and expenses
-
-
-
4.168.252
-28.174
-690.124
3.449.954
Other changes in equity
-
2.006.354
2.100.747
-20.063.538
-
-
-15.956.437
- Distribution of the 2023 profit
-
2.006.354
2.100.747
-4.107.101
-
-
-
- Dividend distribution
-
-
-
-15.956.437
-
-
-15.956.437
FINAL BALANCE FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR (30 JUNE)
267.577.040
13.459.980
21.229.545
4.168.252
844.263
-472.858
306.806.222
Notes 1 to 27 described in the notes to the accompanying interim half-yearly financial statements form an integral part of the total statement of changes in equity as at 30 June 2024
6
SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A.
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR (AS OF JUNE 30, 2024)
(Euros)
Notes from the
Memory
30/06/2024
30/06/2023
A) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
16.771.950
20.349.596
1. Profit for the year before tax
4.168.252
6.642.099
2. Result adjustments:
8.813.063
6.432.908
a) Depreciation of fixed assets (+)
6 and 7
3.304.628
3.261.177
d) Allocation of subsidies (-)
13
-28.176
-28.175
e) Losses on disposals and disposals of fixed assets (+/-)
7
-614.163
1.584
g) Financial income (-)
20
-1.073.982
-166.725
h) Financial expenses (+)
14
4.216.944
2.099.505
j) Change in fair value in financial instruments (+/-)
9
3.007.811
1.265.543
3. Changes in current capital:
4.756.260
8.895.953
a) Inventories (+/-)
-12.485
-131.365
(b) Accounts receivable and other receivables (+/-)
10
3.094.909
3.407.090
(c) Other current assets (+/-)
9
-180.796
177.099
(d) Accounts payable and other accounts payable (+/-)
3.717.495
5.206.952
(e) Other current liabilities (+/-)
14 and 18.1
-2.881.408
146.320
(f) Other non-current assets and liabilities (+/-)
9 and 14
1.018.543
89.856
4. Other cash flows from operating activities
-965.624
-1.621.365
(a) Interest payments (-)
14
-2.039.606
-1.758.311
c) Interest charges (+)
20
1.073.982
166.725
d) Income tax collections (payments) (+/-)
18.1
-
-29.779
B) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
-26.179.846
-17.495.322
6. Payments for investments (-):
-29.129.246
-17.967.342
d) Real estate investments
7
-29.530.337
-17.967.342
(e) Other financial assets
9
401.091
-
7. Charges for divestments (+):
2.949.400
472.020
d) Real estate investments
7
2.949.400
472.020
(C) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
10.133.623
-3.350.214
10. Receipts and payments for financial liability instruments
26.090.060
9.303.745
a) Issuance:
55.000.000
22.226.217
2. Debts with credit institutions (+)
14
55.000.000
22.226.217
b) Return and amortization of:
-28.909.940
-12.922.472
2. Debts with credit institutions (-)
14
-27.567.535
-
3. Debts with group companies and associates (-)
9 and 20.2
-1.342.405
-12.922.472
11. Dividend Payments
-15.956.437
-12.653.959
a) Dividends (-)
4
-15.956.437
-12.653.959
(D) EFFECT OF CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES
-
-
(E) NET INCREASE/DECREASE IN CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENTS
725.727
-495.939
Cash or equivalents at the beginning of the financial year.
4.753.455
1.825.221
Cash or equivalents at the end of the year.
11
5.479.181
1.329.281
Notes 1 to 27 described in the notes to the accompanying half-year financial statements form an integral part of the statement of cash
flows for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024.
7
SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A.
Explanatory notes to the
Half-Year Financial Statements as of June 30, 2024
(not audited)
1. Activity of the Company
SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A. (hereinafter the Company), was incorporated on December 1, 2011 in Luxembourg. Its registered office was at Boulevard Prince Henri 9b, L-1724 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and was registered in the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés) under number B165103. On 10 June 2014, the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company approved, among other resolutions, the transfer of the registered office, tax and administrative office (effective headquarters) to Glorieta de Cuatro Caminos 6 and 7 in Madrid, without dissolution or liquidation, continuing in Spain the exercise of the activities that make up its corporate purpose. under Spanish nationality as a public limited company regulated by Spanish law and especially under the SOCIMI legal and tax regime, maintaining the listing of all its shares on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Following the completion of the process of transferring the effective headquarters to Madrid (Spain), the Company was registered in the Mercantile Registry of Madrid on 15 October 2014.
Its corporate purpose includes the following activities, among others:
- The acquisition and promotion of urban real estate for lease. The development activity includes the rehabilitation of buildings under the terms established in Law 37/1992, of 28 December, on Value Added Tax.
- The holding of shares in the capital of other listed investment companies in the real estate market (hereinafter, "SOCIMI") or in that of other entities not resident in Spanish territory that have the same corporate purpose as them and that are subject to a regime similar to that established for SOCIMIs in terms of the mandatory policy, legal or statutory, of distribution of profits.
- The holding of shares in the capital of other entities, resident or not in Spanish territory, whose main corporate purpose is the acquisition of urban real estate for lease and which are subject to the same regime established for REITs in terms of the mandatory legal or statutory policy for the distribution of profits and meet the investment requirements required by Law 11/2009, of 26 October, regulating Listed Real Estate Investment Companies (hereinafter, "SOCIMI Law").
- The holding of shares or participations in Real Estate Collective Investment Schemes regulated by Law 35/2003, of 4 November, on Collective Investment Schemes.
- The development of other ancillary or complementary activities, financial and non-financial, that generate income that together represents less than the percentage determined at any time by the SOCIMI Law of the company's income in each tax period.
Given the activities to which the Company is currently engaged, it has no liabilities, expenses, assets, provisions and contingencies of an environmental nature that could be significant in relation to the Company's equity, financial situation and results. For this reason, specific breakdowns are not included in this report of the annual accounts with respect to information on environmental issues.
8
Merger operations
Merger by absorption in 2016
In 2016, a reorganisation process was carried out to optimise and simplify the corporate structure of the group headed by Saint Croix Holding Immobilier, SOCIMI, S.A. through a merger process by virtue of which the Company absorbed the subsidiary companies, Compañía Ibérica de Bienes Raíces 2009, SOCIMI, S.A.U. and Inveretiro. SOCIMI, S.A.U., agreed at the Extraordinary and Universal General Shareholders' Meetings held on 19 May 2016 of the Absorbed Companies as well as at the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the Absorbing Company held on 19 May 2016. This merger was carried out for accounting purposes on January 1, 2016 through the dissolution without liquidation of the Absorbed Companies and the contribution of all the assets to the Absorbing Company. The merger agreement was made public by means of a Deed of Merger by Absorption granted on 1 July 2016 and was registered in the Mercantile Registry of Madrid on 27 July 2016. From that moment on, the Absorbing Company ceased to form a Consolidated Group.
As a result of the transaction described above, positive merger reserves amounting to €14,154,738 arose due to the difference between the individual book values and those incorporated in the merger.
The merger took advantage of the special regime for mergers, spin-offs, contributions of assets and exchange of securities provided for in Chapter VIII of Law 27/2014, of 27 November, on the Corporate Income Tax Law.
Merger by absorption in 2018
On 1 March 2018, the Company acquired 100% of the shares in the company called Bensell Mirasierra S.L.U. for an amount of 17,623,669 euros, whose only real estate asset was an office building located at Calle Valle de la Fuenfría 3 in Madrid, with a gross leasable area of 5,987 m2. The operation described generated goodwill attributable to its assets amounting to 5,506,170 euros, which has been recorded as the higher cost of the property (separated between land and construction) and which will be amortized (the part attributable to construction) based on the estimated useful life of the properties.
On 28 June 2018, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company approved, among others, the following resolutions:
- Merger by absorption by the Company (absorbing company) of its subsidiary company, Bensell Mirasierra S.L.U. in accordance with the merger project filed with the Mercantile Registry of Madrid on May 16, 2018.
- On 21 September 2018, the deed of merger by absorption by the Company of its subsidiary company was signed. This deed of merger was registered in the Mercantile Registry of Madrid on November 16, 2018.
- The merger took advantage of the special regime for mergers, spin-offs, contributions of assets and exchange of securities provided for in Chapter VIII of Law 27/2014, of 27 November, on the Corporate Income Tax Law.
2. Applicable legislation
The Company is regulated by Law 11/2009, of 26 October, amended by Law 16/2012, of 27 December, which regulates Listed Investment Companies in the Real Estate Market. Article 3 of said Law, as amended by the new Law, establishes the investment requirements for this type of Company, namely:
1. SOCIMIs must have invested at least 80 percent of the value of the asset in urban real estate intended for lease, in land for the development of real estate that is to be used for this purpose,
9
