Index

Half-Year Financial Statements

2

1.

Activity of the Company

8

2.

Applicable legislation

9

3.

Basis for presentation of interim financial statements

12

4.

Distribution of the result

14

5.

Accounting Principles and Recording and Valuation Standards

14

7.

Real estate investments

21

8.

Operating leases

24

9.

Other financial assets and investments in related companies

25

10. Trade receivables and other receivables

27

11. Cash and other cash equivalents

28

12. Information on the nature and level of risk of financial instruments

28

13. Equity and Equity

29

14. Current and non-current financial liabilities

32

15. Hedging instruments

34

16. Information on payment deferrals made to suppliers

35

17. Guarantees committed to third parties

36

18. Public administrations and fiscal situation

36

19. Income and expenses

40

20. Related Party Transactions and Balances

41

21. Remuneration of the Board of Directors and Senior Management

43

22. Information in relation to situations of conflict of interest by the Directors

43

23. Other information

44

24. Environmental information

44

25. Segmented information

45

26. International Financial Reporting Standards

47

27. Subsequent events

47

Annex 1. Information requirements arising from the status of SOCIMI

48

Management report

52

1.

Figures explained as of June 30, 2024

53

2.

Real Estate Asset Valuation

57

3.

Real Estate Investments

58

4.

Information on payment deferrals made to suppliers

58

5.

Earnings Per Share as of June 30, 2024

59

6.

Acquisition of treasury shares

59

7.

Research and development activities

59

8.

Main risks to society

60

9.

Outlook for the 2024 financial year

61

10. Information on situations of conflict of interest by the Directors

61

11. Subsequent events

62

Directors' Statement of Responsibility

63

Interim Financial Statement Preparation Diligence

64

Half-Year Financial Statements (not audited)

June 30, 2024

SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A.

BALANCE SHEET AS OF JUNE 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023

(Euros)

Notes

Notes

ACTIVE

Memory

30/06/2024

31/12/2023

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Memory

30/06/2024

31/12/2023

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

521.372.386

497.196.045

EQUITY

13

306.806.222

319.312.706

EQUITY

Property, plant and equipment

6

127.399

135.152

Technical installations and other property, plant and equipment

127.399

135.152

Capital

267.577.040

267.577.040

Real estate investments

7

518.167.000

494.268.775

Deeded capital

267.577.040

267.577.040

Net real estate investments

518.167.000

494.268.775

Reserves

34.689.525

30.582.423

Long-term financial investments

9

3.077.987

2.792.118

Legal and statutory

13.459.980

11.453.626

Derivatives

12

235.135

217.266

Other bookings

21.229.545

19.128.797

Other financial assets

2.842.852

2.574.852

Profit for the year

4

4.168.252

20.063.539

Adjustments for Value Changes

15

-472.858

217.266

Hedging operations

-472.858

217.266

Grants, donations and legacies received

844.263

872.438

Grants, donations and legacies received

844.263

872.438

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

170.134.904

137.021.593

Long-term provisions

14

1.229.626

894.396

Long-term debts

168.905.277

136.127.197

Debts with credit institutions

163.127.233

132.193.018

CURRENT ASSET

31.747.701

37.332.506

Derivatives

12 and 14

707.992

-

Stock

12.485

-

Other financial liabilities

5.070.052

3.934.179

Advances to suppliers

12.485

-

Trade receivables and other receivables

10

1.466.117

4.380.231

CURRENT LIABILITIES

76.178.962

78.194.252

Customers by sales and services

1.174.126

3.162.792

Short-term debts

14

53.187.261

55.009.850

Personal

416

864

Debts with credit institutions

53.157.284

54.481.696

Current tax assets

18.1

291.575

110.779

Other financial liabilities

29.977

528.154

Other credits with the Public Administrations

18.1

-

1.105.796

Short-term debts for companies, groups and associates

20.2

4.927.825

6.270.230

Investments in Group Companies and Associates in the Short Term

9 and 20.2

10.000.000

10.000.000

Trade Receivables and Other Payables

18.063.876

16.914.172

Short-term financial investments

9

14.789.918

18.198.820

Suppliers

15.368.289

14.122.506

Short-term equity instruments

14.582.515

17.590.326

Group Providers

-

1.403

Other financial assets

207.403

608.494

Miscellaneous creditors

2.473.114

2.173.090

Cash and other cash equivalents

11

5.479.181

4.753.455

Other debts with the Public Administrations

18.1

212.972

617.173

Treasury

5.479.181

4.753.455

Customer Advances

9.500

-

TOTAL ASSETS

553.120.087

534.528.551

TOTAL NET WORTH AND LIABILITIES

553.120.087

534.528.551

Notes 1 to 27 described in the notes to the accompanying interim half-year financial statements form an integral part of the balance sheet as at 30 June 2024.

SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A.

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024

(Euros)

Notes from the

Memory

30/06/2024

30/06/2023

CONTINUED OPERATIONS

Net turnover

19.1

15.297.434

15.384.848

Lease of real estate

15.297.434

15.384.848

Other operating income

19.1

11.434

17.907

Ancillary and other current management revenues

11.434

17.907

Personnel costs

19.2

-291.986

-298.535

Salaries, wages and similar

-240.015

-242.451

Social charges

-51.970

-56.084

Other operating expenses

19.3

-2.071.704

-2.032.408

External services

-2.052.345

-1.882.036

Taxes

-24.152

-150.371

Losses, impairment and changes in provisions for commercial operations

10

4.793

-

Depreciation of fixed assets

6 and 7

-3.304.628

-3.261.178

Allocation of non-financial fixed assets and other subsidies

13 and 19.1

28.175

28.175

Impairment and profit or loss on disposals of fixed assets

7

614.163

-1.584

Results from disposals and others

614.163

-1.584

Other results

36.137

3.195

Exceptional expenses and income

36.137

3.195

OPERATING PROFIT

10.319.025

9.840.421

Financial income

1.073.982

166.725

Of negotiable securities and other financial instruments

1.073.982

166.725

- In Group companies and associates

20.1

318.250

157.800

- In third parties

755.732

8.925

Financial expenses

14

-4.216.944

-2.099.505

- In Group companies and associates

-75.929

-11.498

- In third parties

-4.141.015

-2.088.007

Change in fair value in financial instruments

9

-3.007.812

-1.265.543

Trading Book Results

-3.007.812

-1.265.543

FINANCIAL RESULT

-6.150.774

-3.198.322

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

4.168.252

6.642.099

Taxes on profits

18

-

-

RESULT OF THE YEAR

4.168.252

6.642.099

Notes 1 to 27 described in the notes to the accompanying interim half-year financial statements are an integral part of the

income statement as at 30 June 2024

SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR (UNTIL JUNE 30, 2024)

  1. STATEMENT OF RECOGNIZED INCOME AND EXPENSES (Euros)

Notes from

the

Memory

30/06/2024

30/06/2023

PROFIT OR LOSS (I)

4.168.252

6.642.099

Income and expenses charged directly to equity

- By cash flow coverage

13

-690.124

72.999

TOTAL INCOME AND EXPENSES DIRECTLY CHARGED TO EQUITY (II)

-690.124

72.999

Transfers to the profit and loss account

- Grants, donations and bequests received

13

-28.175

-28.175

TOTAL TRANSFERS TO PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (III)

-28.175

-28.175

TOTAL RECOGNIZED INCOME AND EXPENSES (I+II+III)

3.449.954

6.686.922

Notes 1 to 27 described in the notes to the accompanying interim half-yearly financial statements form an integral part of the statement of recognized income and expenses as of June

30, 2024

SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR (UNTIL JUNE 30, 2024)

  1. TOTAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Euros)

Legal

Other

Result of

Grants and

Adjustments by

Total

Capital

Reserves

Reserves

Exercise

Donations

Change in value

FINAL BALANCE OF THE 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR

267.577.040

10.028.140

18.953.386

14.254.857

928.788

314.055

312.056.267

Total recognized income and expenses

-

-

-

6.642.099

-28.175

72.999

6.686.922

Other changes in equity

-

1.425.486

175.412

-14.254.857

-

-

-12.653.959

- Distribution of the result for the 2022 financial year

-

1.425.486

175.412

-1.600.898

-

-

-

- Dividend distribution

-

-

-

-12.653.959

-

-

-12.653.959

FINAL BALANCE OF THE 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR

267.577.040

11.453.626

19.128.798

20.063.539

872.437

217.266

319.312.706

Total recognized income and expenses

-

-

-

4.168.252

-28.174

-690.124

3.449.954

Other changes in equity

-

2.006.354

2.100.747

-20.063.538

-

-

-15.956.437

- Distribution of the 2023 profit

-

2.006.354

2.100.747

-4.107.101

-

-

-

- Dividend distribution

-

-

-

-15.956.437

-

-

-15.956.437

FINAL BALANCE FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR (30 JUNE)

267.577.040

13.459.980

21.229.545

4.168.252

844.263

-472.858

306.806.222

Notes 1 to 27 described in the notes to the accompanying interim half-yearly financial statements form an integral part of the total statement of changes in equity as at 30 June 2024

SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A.

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR (AS OF JUNE 30, 2024)

(Euros)

Notes from the

Memory

30/06/2024

30/06/2023

A) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

16.771.950

20.349.596

1. Profit for the year before tax

4.168.252

6.642.099

2. Result adjustments:

8.813.063

6.432.908

a) Depreciation of fixed assets (+)

6 and 7

3.304.628

3.261.177

d) Allocation of subsidies (-)

13

-28.176

-28.175

e) Losses on disposals and disposals of fixed assets (+/-)

7

-614.163

1.584

g) Financial income (-)

20

-1.073.982

-166.725

h) Financial expenses (+)

14

4.216.944

2.099.505

j) Change in fair value in financial instruments (+/-)

9

3.007.811

1.265.543

3. Changes in current capital:

4.756.260

8.895.953

a) Inventories (+/-)

-12.485

-131.365

(b) Accounts receivable and other receivables (+/-)

10

3.094.909

3.407.090

(c) Other current assets (+/-)

9

-180.796

177.099

(d) Accounts payable and other accounts payable (+/-)

3.717.495

5.206.952

(e) Other current liabilities (+/-)

14 and 18.1

-2.881.408

146.320

(f) Other non-current assets and liabilities (+/-)

9 and 14

1.018.543

89.856

4. Other cash flows from operating activities

-965.624

-1.621.365

(a) Interest payments (-)

14

-2.039.606

-1.758.311

c) Interest charges (+)

20

1.073.982

166.725

d) Income tax collections (payments) (+/-)

18.1

-

-29.779

B) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

-26.179.846

-17.495.322

6. Payments for investments (-):

-29.129.246

-17.967.342

d) Real estate investments

7

-29.530.337

-17.967.342

(e) Other financial assets

9

401.091

-

7. Charges for divestments (+):

2.949.400

472.020

d) Real estate investments

7

2.949.400

472.020

(C) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

10.133.623

-3.350.214

10. Receipts and payments for financial liability instruments

26.090.060

9.303.745

a) Issuance:

55.000.000

22.226.217

2. Debts with credit institutions (+)

14

55.000.000

22.226.217

b) Return and amortization of:

-28.909.940

-12.922.472

2. Debts with credit institutions (-)

14

-27.567.535

-

3. Debts with group companies and associates (-)

9 and 20.2

-1.342.405

-12.922.472

11. Dividend Payments

-15.956.437

-12.653.959

a) Dividends (-)

4

-15.956.437

-12.653.959

(D) EFFECT OF CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

-

-

(E) NET INCREASE/DECREASE IN CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENTS

725.727

-495.939

Cash or equivalents at the beginning of the financial year.

4.753.455

1.825.221

Cash or equivalents at the end of the year.

11

5.479.181

1.329.281

Notes 1 to 27 described in the notes to the accompanying half-year financial statements form an integral part of the statement of cash

flows for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024.

SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A.

Explanatory notes to the

Half-Year Financial Statements as of June 30, 2024

(not audited)

1. Activity of the Company

SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A. (hereinafter the Company), was incorporated on December 1, 2011 in Luxembourg. Its registered office was at Boulevard Prince Henri 9b, L-1724 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and was registered in the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés) under number B165103. On 10 June 2014, the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company approved, among other resolutions, the transfer of the registered office, tax and administrative office (effective headquarters) to Glorieta de Cuatro Caminos 6 and 7 in Madrid, without dissolution or liquidation, continuing in Spain the exercise of the activities that make up its corporate purpose. under Spanish nationality as a public limited company regulated by Spanish law and especially under the SOCIMI legal and tax regime, maintaining the listing of all its shares on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Following the completion of the process of transferring the effective headquarters to Madrid (Spain), the Company was registered in the Mercantile Registry of Madrid on 15 October 2014.

Its corporate purpose includes the following activities, among others:

  1. The acquisition and promotion of urban real estate for lease. The development activity includes the rehabilitation of buildings under the terms established in Law 37/1992, of 28 December, on Value Added Tax.
  2. The holding of shares in the capital of other listed investment companies in the real estate market (hereinafter, "SOCIMI") or in that of other entities not resident in Spanish territory that have the same corporate purpose as them and that are subject to a regime similar to that established for SOCIMIs in terms of the mandatory policy, legal or statutory, of distribution of profits.
  3. The holding of shares in the capital of other entities, resident or not in Spanish territory, whose main corporate purpose is the acquisition of urban real estate for lease and which are subject to the same regime established for REITs in terms of the mandatory legal or statutory policy for the distribution of profits and meet the investment requirements required by Law 11/2009, of 26 October, regulating Listed Real Estate Investment Companies (hereinafter, "SOCIMI Law").
  4. The holding of shares or participations in Real Estate Collective Investment Schemes regulated by Law 35/2003, of 4 November, on Collective Investment Schemes.
  5. The development of other ancillary or complementary activities, financial and non-financial, that generate income that together represents less than the percentage determined at any time by the SOCIMI Law of the company's income in each tax period.

Given the activities to which the Company is currently engaged, it has no liabilities, expenses, assets, provisions and contingencies of an environmental nature that could be significant in relation to the Company's equity, financial situation and results. For this reason, specific breakdowns are not included in this report of the annual accounts with respect to information on environmental issues.

Merger operations

Merger by absorption in 2016

In 2016, a reorganisation process was carried out to optimise and simplify the corporate structure of the group headed by Saint Croix Holding Immobilier, SOCIMI, S.A. through a merger process by virtue of which the Company absorbed the subsidiary companies, Compañía Ibérica de Bienes Raíces 2009, SOCIMI, S.A.U. and Inveretiro. SOCIMI, S.A.U., agreed at the Extraordinary and Universal General Shareholders' Meetings held on 19 May 2016 of the Absorbed Companies as well as at the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the Absorbing Company held on 19 May 2016. This merger was carried out for accounting purposes on January 1, 2016 through the dissolution without liquidation of the Absorbed Companies and the contribution of all the assets to the Absorbing Company. The merger agreement was made public by means of a Deed of Merger by Absorption granted on 1 July 2016 and was registered in the Mercantile Registry of Madrid on 27 July 2016. From that moment on, the Absorbing Company ceased to form a Consolidated Group.

As a result of the transaction described above, positive merger reserves amounting to €14,154,738 arose due to the difference between the individual book values and those incorporated in the merger.

The merger took advantage of the special regime for mergers, spin-offs, contributions of assets and exchange of securities provided for in Chapter VIII of Law 27/2014, of 27 November, on the Corporate Income Tax Law.

Merger by absorption in 2018

On 1 March 2018, the Company acquired 100% of the shares in the company called Bensell Mirasierra S.L.U. for an amount of 17,623,669 euros, whose only real estate asset was an office building located at Calle Valle de la Fuenfría 3 in Madrid, with a gross leasable area of 5,987 m2. The operation described generated goodwill attributable to its assets amounting to 5,506,170 euros, which has been recorded as the higher cost of the property (separated between land and construction) and which will be amortized (the part attributable to construction) based on the estimated useful life of the properties.

On 28 June 2018, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company approved, among others, the following resolutions:

  1. Merger by absorption by the Company (absorbing company) of its subsidiary company, Bensell Mirasierra S.L.U. in accordance with the merger project filed with the Mercantile Registry of Madrid on May 16, 2018.
  2. On 21 September 2018, the deed of merger by absorption by the Company of its subsidiary company was signed. This deed of merger was registered in the Mercantile Registry of Madrid on November 16, 2018.
  3. The merger took advantage of the special regime for mergers, spin-offs, contributions of assets and exchange of securities provided for in Chapter VIII of Law 27/2014, of 27 November, on the Corporate Income Tax Law.

2. Applicable legislation

The Company is regulated by Law 11/2009, of 26 October, amended by Law 16/2012, of 27 December, which regulates Listed Investment Companies in the Real Estate Market. Article 3 of said Law, as amended by the new Law, establishes the investment requirements for this type of Company, namely:

1. SOCIMIs must have invested at least 80 percent of the value of the asset in urban real estate intended for lease, in land for the development of real estate that is to be used for this purpose,

