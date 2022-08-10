Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Luxembourg
  LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
  Saint Croix Holding Immobilier, SOCIMI, S.A.
  News
  Summary
SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A.

End-of-day quote LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-12
67.00 EUR   -10.07%
06:10aSAINT CROIX IMMOBILIER SOCIMI S A : HI, S.A. Formalises the acquisitions of the two new assets in Avda de Cantabria and Calle Santiago de Compostela
PU
07/28SAINT CROIX IMMOBILIER SOCIMI S A : Results second quarter 2022
PU
07/28Saint Croix Holding Immobilier, SOCIMI, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Saint Croix Immobilier SOCIMI S A : HI, S.A. Formalises the acquisitions of the two new assets in Avda de Cantabria and Calle Santiago de Compostela

08/10/2022 | 06:10am EDT
Saint Croix HI, S.A. Formalises the acquisitions of the two new assets in Avda de Cantabria and Calle Santiago de Compostela
10 August, 2022

SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A. The acquisition of two office buildings located at Avda. de Cantabria 51 and Calle Santiago de Compostela 100 bis in Madrid, owned by El Corte Inglés, S.A. and Asón Inmobiliaria de Arriendos, S.L. respectively, was closed on 1 August in a public deed before a notary public.

The gross leasable office area (G.L.A.S.) of the building at Avda. de Cantabria 51 is 9,237 m2 and has 75 parking spaces and that of Calle Santiago de Compostela 100 bis in Madrid is 6,348 m2 with 118 parking spaces.

The properties are being transferred with long-term leases in force with Viajes el Corte Inglés, which has its head offices in the building at Calle Cantabria 51, and with the Community of Madrid, which houses the headquarters of the Civil Division of the Madrid Provincial Court at Calle Santiago de Compostela 100 bis in Madrid.

Both acquisitions reinforce the Company's investment strategy in the office segment by focusing on good locations and long-term contracts with clients of recognised solvency.

Click here for more details on our available offices.

Disclaimer

Saint Croix Holding Immobilier SOCIMI SA published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 10:07:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 24,1 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
Net income 2021 21,8 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net Debt 2021 84,1 M 86,1 M 86,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 4,57%
Capitalization 298 M 305 M 305 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,7x
EV / Sales 2021 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 1,08%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marco Colomer Barrigón Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Juan Carlos Ureta Domingo Independent Director
Irene Hernández Álvarez Independent Director
José Luis Colomer Barrigón Vice Chairman
Mónica de Quesada Herrero Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A.-10.07%305
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.15.18%33 294
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.4.38%13 081
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.4.77%12 954
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-4.52%4 757
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.1.73%3 770