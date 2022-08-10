Saint Croix Immobilier SOCIMI S A : HI, S.A. Formalises the acquisitions of the two new assets in Avda de Cantabria and Calle Santiago de Compostela

10 August, 2022

SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A. The acquisition of two office buildings located at Avda. de Cantabria 51 and Calle Santiago de Compostela 100 bis in Madrid, owned by El Corte Inglés, S.A. and Asón Inmobiliaria de Arriendos, S.L. respectively, was closed on 1 August in a public deed before a notary public.

The gross leasable office area (G.L.A.S.) of the building at Avda. de Cantabria 51 is 9,237 m2 and has 75 parking spaces and that of Calle Santiago de Compostela 100 bis in Madrid is 6,348 m2 with 118 parking spaces.

The properties are being transferred with long-term leases in force with Viajes el Corte Inglés, which has its head offices in the building at Calle Cantabria 51, and with the Community of Madrid, which houses the headquarters of the Civil Division of the Madrid Provincial Court at Calle Santiago de Compostela 100 bis in Madrid.

Both acquisitions reinforce the Company's investment strategy in the office segment by focusing on good locations and long-term contracts with clients of recognised solvency.

Click here for more details on our available offices.