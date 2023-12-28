SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER SOCIMI, S.A. Glorieta de Cuatro Caminos 6 y 7. 4ª Planta 28020 Madrid. España

In compliance with the provisions of article 227 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, which approves the revised text of the Securities Market Law, the company called SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A. ("SCHI" or the "Company") communicates the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A. has formalized yesterday, in a public deed and before the Notary of Madrid Mr. Antonio Pérez-Coca Crespo, the acquisition of two office buildings located at Calle Julián Camarillo 19 and 21 in Madrid, in the well-known 'MadBit' technology district.

The gross leasable office area (G.L.A.) of both buildings is 13,986 m2 and they have 328 parking spaces, which are partially leased.

It is a 'Grade A' office complex that meets the most demanding standards in the area and has undergone a very recent refurbishment that has given the complex the prestigious LEED Gold sustainability certification.

With this acquisition, the Company reinforces its investment strategy in the office segment by betting on good locations, quality sustainable buildings and providing innovative real estate solutions that exceed the expectations of our clients.

Madrid, December 28, 2023.

D. Marco Colomer Barrigón Chairman and Executive Officer

