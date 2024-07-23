SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER SOCIMI, S.A. Glorieta de Cuatro Caminos 6 and 7. 4th Floor 28020 Madrid. Spain

In compliance with the provisions of Article 227 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving the revised text of the Securities Market Law, the company called SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A. ("SCHI" or the "Company") communicates the following

On 23 July 2024, the Company's Board of Directors meeting was held to approve, among others, the results of the Company as of 30 June 2024.

The most relevant aspects of these are summarized below:

Total revenues as of June 30, 2024 amounted to €15,308,868, very similar to those of the same period of the previous year both in terms of year-on-year variation and in terms of "Like for like Growth":

The hotel segment maintains its level of revenue between years despite the change of tenant in one of the hotels located in Isla Canela (from Iberostar to Vila Galé) which has meant that, during several months of transition of the tenant,

there has been no income.

The office area has grown in revenue by 4%.

Commercial assets have reduced their revenues by 7% because of the refurbishment works of the Sexta Avenida Shopping Centre in Madrid, which will be fully operational in the first quarter of 2025.

Net Operating Income (NOI) is positive and amounts to €13,238,939, which implies a reduction of 2% compared to the same period of the 2023 financial year.

Ebitda is positive and amounts to €12,940,385, which implies a reduction of 1% compared to the 2023 financial year.

During the 2024 financial year, sales of real estate assets have been carried out, which have generated a profit from the sale of real estate assets of €614,163 . These divestments, at gross book cost, have amounted to € 2,714,505 .

as of June 30, 2024, amounts to , with the of mandatory compliance of said portfolio being . During the 2024 financial year, real estate investments amounting to €29,530,336 have been made, mainly corresponding to the renovation works of the Sexta Avenida Shopping

Centre in Madrid amounting to €3,413,789, the construction works of the Meliá Innside Valdebebas Hotel amounting to €9,698,931 and the Sanitas Valdebebas Hospital amounting to €9,605,536, both in Madrid, as well as renovations of the Barceló Hotel for an amount of €1,052,852, Vila Galé Hotel for an amount of €1,950,420 and the Meliá Innside Hotel (all three in Isla Canela) for an amount of €2,779,549, mainly.

