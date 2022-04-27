Saint Croix Immobilier SOCIMI S A : Results first quarter 2022

SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER SOCIMI, S.A. Glorieta de Cuatro Caminos 6 y 7. 4ª Planta

In compliance with the provisions of article 227 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, which approves the revised text of the Securities Market Law, the company called SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER, SOCIMI, S.A. ("SCHI" or the "Company") communicates the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

On April 27, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company was held, in which the results of the Company as of March 31, 2022, were approved, among others.

The most relevant aspects are summarized below:

-Total revenues as of March 31, 2022, amounted to 5,976,769 euros, representing an increase of 8% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

• the hotel segment has experienced a revenue increase of 15%,

• the office area has increased its revenue by 4%,

• assets associated with the commercial segment increased revenues by 29%,

• the industrial segment has not generated income after the sale, in 2021, of the unique asset that the Company had in this segment. - Net Operating Income (NOI) is positive and amounts to 5,277,934 euros, 4% higher than the previous year. This increase is due to the improvement in revenues in this period partially offset by the increase in costs associated with new leased assets. - Ebitda is positive and amounts to 5,118,608 euros, which implies an improvement of 4% compared to the same period of 2021. - The net result (profit) as of March 31, 2022, amounted to 3,295,655 euros, which represents a reduction of 5% compared to the result obtained at the end of the first quarter of 2021. This difference in results between periods is due to:

• increase in revenue by 8% which implies an increase in NOI by 4% despite the partial increase in indirect costs between periods,

• reduction of overhead by 51%,

• negative impact derived from the financial results (in the first quarter of 2021 the evolution of the listed shares of other SOCIMI owned by the Company was very positive while in the first quarter of 2022 the positive evolution has been lower).

-The portfolio of leases as of March 31, 2022, amounts to 230,107,185 euros, with the WAULT being mandatory for this portfolio of 9.35.

During the year 2022, real estate investments amounting to 1,413,422 euros have been made, mainly corresponding to the renovation works of hotels (Barceló in Isla Canela and Meliá Innside Valdebebas in Madrid) and the office buildings of Arapiles 14 and Pradillo 42, both in Madrid.

During the year 2022 there have been sales of real estate properties for a gross amount of 316,819 euros without relevant impact on the Company's income statement.

-As of March 31, 2022, the Company's real estate assets have an occupancy rate of 93%, with a GAV of 621,079,357 euros and an LTV of 16%.

Madrid, April 27, 2022.

_____________________________ D. Marco Colomer Barrigón Chairman and Executive Officer