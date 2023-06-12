France's Saint-Gobain to buy Building Products of Canada

June 12 (Reuters) - French construction materials
company Saint-Gobain has agreed to buy Building
Products of Canada Corp for about 925 million euros ($994
million), it said on Monday.
Saint-Gobain said it has entered into a definitive agreement
to acquire Canada's privately-owned maker of roofing shingles
and insulation panels, with the transaction expected to close by
the end of this year.
The construction group, which employs roughly 170,000 people
around the world, is expanding its foothold in North America,
having also acquired Canada's Kaycan and GCP Applied
Technologies in the United States.
CEO Benoit Bazin said in a statement the acquisition will
allow Saint-Gobain to become a leader for roofing in Canada, and
will complement its existing operations there and in the U.S.
The deal will create value by year three after the
transaction closes and will be earnings-per-share accretive from
year one, the group said in a statement.
