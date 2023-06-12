Advanced search
    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report
2023-06-12
54.96 EUR   +2.12%
France's Saint-Gobain to buy Building Products of Canada

06/12/2023 | 01:20pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Saint-Gobain is seen on a banner on a building construction site in the financial and business district of La Defense, outside Paris

June 12 (Reuters) - French construction materials company Saint-Gobain has agreed to buy Building Products of Canada Corp for about 925 million euros ($994 million), it said on Monday.

Saint-Gobain said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Canada's privately-owned maker of roofing shingles and insulation panels, with the transaction expected to close by the end of this year.

The construction group, which employs roughly 170,000 people around the world, is expanding its foothold in North America, having also acquired Canada's Kaycan and GCP Applied Technologies in the United States.

CEO Benoit Bazin said in a statement the acquisition will allow Saint-Gobain to become a leader for roofing in Canada, and will complement its existing operations there and in the U.S.

The deal will create value by year three after the transaction closes and will be earnings-per-share accretive from year one, the group said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9306 euro) (Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by David Goodman and Conor Humphries)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 48 650 M 52 312 M 52 312 M
Net income 2023 2 889 M 3 106 M 3 106 M
Net Debt 2023 5 793 M 6 229 M 6 229 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,98x
Yield 2023 3,66%
Capitalization 28 544 M 30 693 M 30 693 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 170 714
Free-Float 90,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Benoît Bazin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Claude Roger Lasserre Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN22.28%30 699
ASSA ABLOY AB14.39%26 244
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.88.16%15 647
MASCO CORPORATION15.62%12 146
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-1.27%11 829
FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC.15.15%8 332
