    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:22 2023-05-05 am EDT
52.10 EUR   +2.56%
03:42pSaint Gobain : Description of the share buy-back program to be submitted to the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting convened to be held on june 8, 2023 (thirteenth resolution)
PU
03:42pSaint Gobain : Access to information in respect of the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 8, 2023
PU
01:11pSaint Gobain : Description of the share buy-back program -
PU
Saint Gobain : Access to information in respect of the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 8, 2023

05/05/2023 | 03:42pm EDT
On May 5, 2023

Access to information in respect of the

General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 8, 2023

The shareholders of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain are invited to participate in the General Shareholders' Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) to be held on June 8, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. (Paris time) at Salle Pleyel, 252 rue du Faubourg-Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France.

The notice of meeting and the convening notice (which include the agenda of the meeting and the draft resolutions) were published in the French BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) dated respectively April 5, 2023 and May 5, 2023. The rules governing shareholders' participation and vote at the meeting are described in the abovementioned notices.

Information and documents provided for by Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code have been made available to shareholders since the convening of the meeting in compliance with applicable regulations:

  • each holder of registered shares (actions détenues au nominatif) is entitled to request from the Company to receive such information and documents until the fifth day (included) before the meeting. Holders of bearer shares (actions détenues au porteur) must provide a registration certificate (attestation d'inscription) to be issued by their financial intermediary to exercise this right. Such requests should be sent either by email (preferable option) to the following address: actionnaires@saint-gobain.comor by mail to the registered office of the Company: Tour Saint-Gobain, 12 place de l'Iris, 92400 Courbevoie, France;
  • each shareholder is entitled to consult such information and documents at the registered office of the Company during the 15-day period preceding the meeting.

Documents and information relating to the meeting referred to in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company's website at the following address: www.saint-gobain.com/en/finance/general-meeting

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

"Tour Saint-Gobain" • 12, place de l'Iris • 92400 Courbevoie • France • Phone +33 (0)1 88 54 00 00 • www.saint-gobain.com

A French Société anonyme with a share capital of €2,063,076,328 • 542 039 532 R.C.S Nanterre • APE 7010 Z

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 19:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 48 567 M 53 511 M 53 511 M
Net income 2023 2 874 M 3 167 M 3 167 M
Net Debt 2023 5 803 M 6 394 M 6 394 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,11x
Yield 2023 4,01%
Capitalization 26 642 M 29 354 M 29 354 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 170 714
Free-Float 90,0%
Managers and Directors
Benoît Bazin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Ursula Soritsch-Renier Group Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN11.28%28 584
ASSA ABLOY AB8.05%26 142
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.65.63%13 687
MASCO CORPORATION12.98%11 869
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-9.56%10 664
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-9.49%9 802
