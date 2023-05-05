Saint Gobain : DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM TO BE SUBMITTED TO THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING CONVENED TO BE HELD ON JUNE 8, 2023 (THIRTEENTH RESOLUTION)

This text is a free translation from the French language and is supplied solely for information purposes.

Only the original version in the French language has legal force.

DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

TO BE SUBMITTED TO THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

CONVENED TO BE HELD ON JUNE 8, 2023

(THIRTEENTH RESOLUTION)

In accordance with Articles 241-1 et seq. of the French Financial Markets Authority's (Autorité des marchés financiers) General Regulations, this description aims to indicate the objectives, terms and conditions of the share buy-back program of COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN (the "Company") to be submitted for approval to the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting convened to be held on June 8, 2023.

The Board of Directors wishes that the Company renews its share buy-back program. To this end, it will be proposed to the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 8, 2023 to authorize, as it does every year, through the 13th resolution, the implementation of a new share buy-back program to be established in accordance with the provisions of Articles L. 22-10-62et seq. of the French Commercial Code, the European Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 dated April 16, 2014, and the delegated regulations taken for its application, the French Financial Markets Authority's General Regulations and the market practice authorized by the latter. This authorization would supersede and replace the one granted in the 16th resolution of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 2, 2022, for the unused portion and the unexpired period.

Shares may be purchased, sold, transferred or exchanged at any time, except during a public tender offer period involving the Company's shares, and by any means, provided that laws and regulations in force are complied with, on one or more occasions, on or off the stock market, over the counter, in whole or in part in blocks of shares, by public tender offer in cash or in shares, by using options or derivatives, either directly or indirectly through the intermediation of an investment services provider, or in any other way.

The Company's shares are listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market.

Date of the General Meeting called to authorize the share buy-back program

The new share buy-back program will be submitted for approval to the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of June 8, 2023.