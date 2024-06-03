Déclaration de rachats d'actions effectués par la Compagnie de Saint-Gobain entre le 27 et le 31 mai 2024

03 Jun 2024 18:31 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

SAINT-GOBAIN (COMPAGNIE DE)

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1259475_Rachats_actions_diff_03juin2024_FR.pdf

Source

SAINT-GOBAIN

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

SAINT GOBAIN, SAINT-GOBAIN

ISIN

FR0000125007, FR0000125007

Symbol

SGO, 4SGO

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 16:37:08 UTC.