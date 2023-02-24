Advanced search
    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:29 2023-02-23 am EST
53.36 EUR   -0.32%
02:27aSaint Gobain : FY-2022 Results Presentation -
PU
02/23Saint-Gobain Posts Higher FY22 Net Attributable Income
MT
02/23France's Saint-Gobain posts record revenue, beats estimates
RE
Saint Gobain : FY-2022 Results Presentation -

02/24/2023 | 02:27am EST
2022 RESULTS AND OUTLOOK

F E B R U A R Y 2 4 , 2 0 2 3

Benoit Bazin

Chief Executive Officer

2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Benoit Bazin

Chief Executive Officer

ENGAGED TEAMS

DELIVERING IN

  1. CHALLENGING CONTEXT

90%

of employees are proud to work at Saint-Gobain1

STRONG AND RESILIENT COUNTRY-BASED OPERATING MODEL

1. Annual survey with >125,000 respondents, 84% participation rate

REBALANCING

GEOGRAPHIC

FOOTPRINT FOR

PROFITABLE GROWTH

#1 IN LIGHT & SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION IN CANADA

Kaycan acquisition in August 2022

North America, Asia &

emerging countries in 2022

62%

of operating income1

  • €4bn

of growth capex and acquisitions

#1 IN LIGHT & SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION IN INDIA

New plasterboard line in India

1. 2022 pro forma

STRENGTHENING LEADERSHIP POSITION

IN CONSTRUCTION

CHEMICALS

€5.3bn

sales1

+7 bolt-on acquisitions

in 6 countries

on top of Chryso and GCP

1. 2022 pro forma

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
