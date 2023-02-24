Saint Gobain : FY-2022 Results Presentation -
2022 RESULTS AND OUTLOOK
F E B R U A R Y 2 4 , 2 0 2 3
Benoit Bazin
2022 HIGHLIGHTS
Benoit Bazin
Chief Executive Officer
ENGAGED TEAMS
DELIVERING IN
CHALLENGING CONTEXT
90%
of employees are proud to work at Saint-Gobain
1
STRONG AND RESILIENT COUNTRY-BASED OPERATING MODEL
1. Annual survey with >125,000 respondents, 84% participation rate
REBALANCING
GEOGRAPHIC
FOOTPRINT FOR
PROFITABLE GROWTH
#1 IN LIGHT & SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION IN CANADA
Kaycan acquisition in August 2022
North America, Asia &
emerging countries in 2022
62%
of operating income
1
of growth capex and acquisitions
#1 IN LIGHT & SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION IN INDIA
New plasterboard line in India
STRENGTHENING LEADERSHIP POSITION
IN CONSTRUCTION
CHEMICALS
€5.3bn
sales
1
+7 bolt-on acquisitions
in 6 countries
on top of Chryso and GCP
Sales 2022
50 700 M
Net income 2022
3 130 M
Net Debt 2022
8 026 M
P/E ratio 2022
8,91x
Yield 2022
3,80%
Capitalization
27 994 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,71x
EV / Sales 2023
0,70x
Nbr of Employees
167 816
Free-Float
89,3%
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
53,36 €
Average target price
61,67 €
Spread / Average Target
15,6%
