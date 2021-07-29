Saint Gobain : H1-2021 Financial Report
H1-2021 Financial Report
SAINT GOBAIN
FR0000125007
Euronext
SGO
SAINT-GOBAIN
Les Echos
Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 19:08:01 UTC.
Sales 2021
41 590 M
49 437 M
49 437 M
Net income 2021
2 373 M
2 821 M
2 821 M
Net Debt 2021
6 055 M
7 198 M
7 198 M
P/E ratio 2021
13,1x
Yield 2021
2,65%
Capitalization
31 296 M
37 203 M
37 201 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,90x
EV / Sales 2022
0,84x
Nbr of Employees
167 552
Free-Float
90,3%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
58,74 €
Average target price
66,10 €
Spread / Average Target
12,5%
