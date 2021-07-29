Log in
    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
Saint Gobain : H1-2021 Financial Report

07/29/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
H1-2021 Financial Report
Subscribe

29 Jul 2021 19:45 CEST

Company Name

SAINT GOBAIN

ISN

FR0000125007

Market

Euronext

Symbol

SGO

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_999749_HalfYear_2021_Financial_Report.pdf

Source

SAINT-GOBAIN

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 19:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 41 590 M 49 437 M 49 437 M
Net income 2021 2 373 M 2 821 M 2 821 M
Net Debt 2021 6 055 M 7 198 M 7 198 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 31 296 M 37 203 M 37 201 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 167 552
Free-Float 90,3%
Managers and Directors
Benoît Bazin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN56.64%37 145
ASSA ABLOY AB37.38%35 829
MASCO CORPORATION8.70%14 834
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED32.33%14 071
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.12.63%13 382
TREX COMPANY, INC.13.98%10 971