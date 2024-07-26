UAE Pavilion World Expo
Fraunhofer IEE Institute Germany
Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletes' Village
14 Saint-Gobain solutions
LIGHT &
SUSTAINABLE
SOLUTIONS FOR
RESIDENTIAL
Portum Towers - Bratislava, Slovakia
3
7 Saint-Gobain solutions
Hotel St. Martin - Rome, Italy
11 Saint-Gobain solutions
LIGHT &
SUSTAINABLE
SOLUTIONS FOR
NON-RESIDENTIAL
Meta Headquarters - Gurugram, India
4
7 Saint-Gobain solutions
Comprehensive solutions for renovation of Victorian houses, UK
Leveraging world-class testing facility at the
University of Salford
LIGHT &
SUSTAINABLE
SOLUTIONS FOR
RENOVATION
University of Alberta - Canada
5
8 Saint-Gobain solutions
Ariane 6 - French Guiana Space Center
Comprehensive range of high-performance
construction chemicals
LIGHT &
SUSTAINABLE
SOLUTIONS FOR
INFRASTRUCTURE
Floripa Airport - Brazil
6
10 Saint-Gobain solutions
H1 2024: STRONG RESULTS DESPITE
A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT
Sales
€23.5bn
-4.9% like-for-like
Record operating margin
11.7%
vs 11.3% in H1 2023
Strong recurring net income
€1.7bn
Record levels of free
€2.5bn
cash flow
75% cash conversion ratio
Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletes' Village - Paris, France
7
H1 2024 RESULTS
Fraunhofer IEE Institute Germany
8
CONTINUES TO DRIVE SUCCESS
increasing year-on-year even in a challenging environment
and continued
Solutions approach increasing our reinforcing product mix and
Significant milestones in strategic repositioning
towards and
H1 2024 RESULTS
EXPANDING PRESENCE IN HIGH-GROWTH MARKETS
~€2bn sales
~€450m EBITDA
(including €100m of synergies in year 3)
Acquisition of
Acquisition of
FOSROC1 in
CSR in
construction
Australia
chemicals
Acquisition
of Bailey in
Canada
9 1. Closing expected in first-half 2025
CNESST HQ Quebec
