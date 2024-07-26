UAE Pavilion World Expo

Fraunhofer IEE Institute Germany

Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletes' Village

14 Saint-Gobain solutions

LIGHT &

SUSTAINABLE

SOLUTIONS FOR

RESIDENTIAL

Portum Towers - Bratislava, Slovakia

3

7 Saint-Gobain solutions

Hotel St. Martin - Rome, Italy

11 Saint-Gobain solutions

LIGHT &

SUSTAINABLE

SOLUTIONS FOR

NON-RESIDENTIAL

Meta Headquarters - Gurugram, India

4

7 Saint-Gobain solutions

Comprehensive solutions for renovation of Victorian houses, UK

Leveraging world-class testing facility at the

University of Salford

LIGHT &

SUSTAINABLE

SOLUTIONS FOR

RENOVATION

University of Alberta - Canada

5

8 Saint-Gobain solutions

Ariane 6 - French Guiana Space Center

Comprehensive range of high-performance

construction chemicals

LIGHT &

SUSTAINABLE

SOLUTIONS FOR

INFRASTRUCTURE

Floripa Airport - Brazil

6

10 Saint-Gobain solutions

H1 2024: STRONG RESULTS DESPITE

A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

Sales

€23.5bn

-4.9% like-for-like

Record operating margin

11.7%

vs 11.3% in H1 2023

Strong recurring net income

€1.7bn

Record levels of free

€2.5bn

cash flow

75% cash conversion ratio

Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletes' Village - Paris, France

7

H1 2024 RESULTS

Fraunhofer IEE Institute Germany

8

CONTINUES TO DRIVE SUCCESS

increasing year-on-year even in a challenging environment

and continued

Solutions approach increasing our reinforcing product mix and

Significant milestones in strategic repositioning

towards and

H1 2024 RESULTS

EXPANDING PRESENCE IN HIGH-GROWTH MARKETS

~€2bn sales

~€450m EBITDA

(including €100m of synergies in year 3)

Acquisition of

Acquisition of

FOSROC1 in

CSR in

construction

Australia

chemicals

Acquisition

of Bailey in

Canada

9 1. Closing expected in first-half 2025

CNESST HQ Quebec

