    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report
Saint Gobain : High performance solutions for more sustainable construction

10/13/2021 | 10:02am EDT
Protecting with high-performance technical textiles, protecting with fiberglass reinforcement grids, improving comfort and reduce energy consumption with window films... High Performance Solutions offers many innovations to our construction customers to improve the sustainability of their buildings and infrastructures.

Regarding abrasives for example, the SEAM (European Sustainable Abrasives Manufacturers) program commits all players in the supply chain to manufacture, process, supply and distribute abrasives according to established sustainability standards. By joining this program since January 2020, Norton thus offers its end customers better and sustainable solutions, with full transparency. A commitment that involves constant research to optimize the manufacturing of solutions. The Surface Solutions BU has implemented production techniques and developed new raw materials to eliminate naphthalene, which is harmful to health and the environment, in the manufacture of abrasives. An initiative that made it possible to reach the goal of zero naphthalene by the end of 2020. The net effect on the carbon footprint is estimated to be -30% reduction in absolute terms compared to the previous year. The products are not only more responsible, but also more efficient - a significant gain for customers.

Sustainable construction also means reducing energy costs in buildings and improving user comfort. Solar Gard window films reject up to 86% of the sun's heat and can reduce building energy costs by 30%.

High Perfomance Solutions are also committed to develop solutions to extend the life of buildings and infrastructures, thus minimizing their environmental impact. Saint-Gobain ADFORS, the leader in technical textiles for the construction industry, contributes to this by offering solutions in fiberglass and synthetic fibers. For example, GlasGrid®, a fiberglass anti-cracking reinforcement grid, extends the life of roads by 300%, considerably reducing maintenance costs and therefore environmental impact.

More recently, Saint-Gobain's acquisition of Chryso further strengthens the Group leadership in sustainable construction, by developing chemical solutions that help to create sustainable building materials.

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 14:01:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 43 091 M 49 743 M 49 743 M
Net income 2021 2 525 M 2 915 M 2 915 M
Net Debt 2021 6 282 M 7 252 M 7 252 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 31 453 M 36 307 M 36 308 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 167 552
Free-Float 89,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Benoît Bazin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN59.04%36 307
ASSA ABLOY AB23.80%31 751
MASCO CORPORATION3.31%14 002
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.8.54%12 780
AGC INC.63.89%11 774
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.35.26%11 490