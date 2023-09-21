To meet the growing demand for electric mobility, Chinese manufacturer CATL has started construction of its first battery production site in Europe. Located in Arnstadt, Germany, it will cover 70 hectares, create 2,000 jobs by the end of 2023 and produce 30 million lithium-ion cells a year to power between 185,000 and 350,000 electric vehicles. The first plant, 500 meters long and covering 22 hectares, has been completed.

To build this imposing plant, Kaimann, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of elastomer foam insulation, has won the contract for technical insulation of the building (heating and cooling systems, ventilation).

To guarantee the best possible energy efficiency for the facilities and prevent any condensation (and hence corrosion), Kaimann started work on the site in 2021, and will have to insulate more than 9 kilometers of piping and almost 60,000 m2 of sheets, while meeting German standards for low smoke emissions in the event of a fire.

This major contract is a new opportunity for the brand to prove its expertise on a large-scale site with stringent requirements, and to play its part in the growth of green mobility in Europe.

