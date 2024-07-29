SAINT-GOBAIN : Oddo BHF confirms its recommendation on the stock

Oddo BHF maintains its outperform rating on Saint-Gobain shares, with an unchanged target price of 95 euros.



Management has shown a degree of confidence based on the performance achieved in recent years and the Group's successful transformation (despite weak volumes)', reports the analyst.



According to Oddo BHF, trends are improving and management continues to be very confident.



We remain generally convinced that the changes of recent years have not yet been fully integrated," he says.

Nonetheless, he adds that after a fine short-term performance, the share price could stall in a 2024 context where the volume outlook could be frightening.





