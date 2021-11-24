Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Saint-Gobain
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
News 
Summary

Saint Gobain : Placo®'s first ground-mounted solar park

11/24/2021 | 04:10am EST
Crédit photo : ©Baywa.r.e

With 12,000 solar panels and an annual output of nearly 6,000 MWh, the Pierres Blanches park will produce the equivalent energy consumed by 1,300 households, heating included. Developed, built and commissioned by BayWa r.e., a Saint-Gobain partner and specialist in renewable energy, this installation of ground-mounted photovoltaic panels is a first in France for Placo® and Saint-Gobain.

The land on which the solar park is built belongs to the neighboring gypsum quarry but has never been used. As the poor soil is not of any great ecological interest, Placo® wanted to find a way to use it in a different way, through a project that would benefit the community. By making its land available, Placo® is contributing to the decarbonization of the French energy mix, making it possible to supply the network with energy from a renewable source.

This project is part of Placo®'s environmental transformation process, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 09:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 43 320 M 48 693 M 48 693 M
Net income 2021 2 538 M 2 852 M 2 852 M
Net Debt 2021 6 363 M 7 152 M 7 152 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 2,79%
Capitalization 31 769 M 35 788 M 35 710 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 167 552
Free-Float 89,9%
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 60,24 €
Average target price 72,75 €
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît Bazin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN60.64%35 788
ASSA ABLOY AB32.00%32 920
MASCO CORPORATION24.30%16 652
TREX COMPANY, INC.56.78%15 110
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.24.69%14 385
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.79.74%14 047