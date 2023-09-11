September 11th, 2023

Reporting on share buyback transactions carried out in accordance with Article 5 §2 of

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse

Share buyback program authorized by the Annual General Meeting of June 8, 2023 (13th resolution)

In accordance with applicable regulations, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from the 5th to the 8th of September 2023

Issuer: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Security type: SHARES - ISIN Code : FR0000125007

Total daily volume

Daily weighted

Transaction date

(number of shares

average purchase

Amount (in euros)

Market (MIC Code)

bought back)

price

2023-09-05

259,093

57.501

14,898,107

AQEU/TQEX/XPAR/CCXE

2023-09-06

218,214

57.753

12,602,579

AQEU/TQEX/XPAR/CCXE

2023-09-07

269,756

57.424

15,490,361

AQEU/TQEX/XPAR/CCXE

2023-09-08

254,629

56.975

14,507,385

AQEU/TQEX/XPAR/CCXE

Total over the period

1,001,692

57.401

57,498,431

1 sur 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 11 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2023 21:11:08 UTC.