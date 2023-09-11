Saint Gobain : Reporting on share buyback transactions carried out between September 5 and September 8, 2023
September 11th, 2023
Reporting on share buyback transactions carried out in accordance with Article 5 §2 of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse
Share buyback program authorized by the Annual General Meeting of June 8, 2023 (13th resolution)
In accordance with applicable regulations, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from the 5th to the 8th of September 2023
Issuer: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Security type: SHARES - ISIN Code : FR0000125007
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Transaction date
(number of shares
average purchase
Amount (in euros)
Market (MIC Code)
bought back)
price
2023-09-05
259,093
57.501
14,898,107
AQEU/TQEX/XPAR/CCXE
2023-09-06
218,214
57.753
12,602,579
AQEU/TQEX/XPAR/CCXE
2023-09-07
269,756
57.424
15,490,361
AQEU/TQEX/XPAR/CCXE
2023-09-08
254,629
56.975
14,507,385
AQEU/TQEX/XPAR/CCXE
Total over the period
1,001,692
57.401
57,498,431
