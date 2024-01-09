SAINT-GOBAIN : Stifel raises its price target

Stifel reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation on Saint-Gobain, raising its target price from €68 to €80, as the stock is its 'top pick' in all building and construction sub-sectors for 2024.



'Lower interest rates should trigger new construction in 2024, first in the US, then eventually in Europe too', believes the broker, who also highlights the stimulus linked to the sustainability theme.



More importantly, 2024 should be the fourth consecutive year of double-digit margins and returns for Saint-Gobain, which the market cannot ignore, especially given the significant value on offer', continues Stifel.



