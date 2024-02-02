Saint-Gobain: acquisition of ICC finalized in the United States
ICC employs around 50 people at its production site in Houston, Texas, and generated sales of around $30 million in 2023. Its insulation solutions are produced with natural fibers.
This acquisition enables Saint-Gobain to complete its offering for the protection of building envelopes, while expanding its range of solutions for sustainable construction markets.
