Saint-Gobain announces that it has acquired Menkol Industries Private Limited, an acquisition that 'strengthens its positioning in high value-added specialty building materials in a very dynamic Indian market'.

This Indian group specializes in high-performance waterproofing systems for foundations, perfectly complementing the existing Preprufe waterproofing membranes from Saint-Gobain's recent acquisition of GCP.

This acquisition is a significant step in the French group's ambition to establish in India a benchmark technological platform in waterproofing solutions, and is in line with its 'Grow & Impact' strategic plan.

