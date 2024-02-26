Saint-Gobain: agreement to acquire CSR in Australia
A leading player in building materials in Australia with 30 production plants and approximately 2,500 employees, CSR represents total sales of 2.7 billion Australian dollars and an estimated EBITDA of 422 million.500 employees, CSR represents total sales of 2.7 billion Australian dollars and an estimated EBITDA of 422 million.
Completion of the transaction, financed entirely from available cash, is subject to CSR shareholder approval, certain regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, with closing expected in the second half of 2024.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction