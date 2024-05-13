Saint-Gobain: at record high, Barclays rating in support
May 13, 2024 at 03:57 am EDT
Saint-Gobain shares rose on Monday morning on the Paris Bourse, buoyed by a note from Barclays highlighting the French building materials giant's growth prospects.
The share, up over 21% since the start of the year, climbed 0.3% around 9:40 a.m., setting a new all-time high of almost 81 euros, while the CAC 40 index was down slightly (-0.1%).
In a research note, Barclays recommends that investors buy the stock, which it sees potentially rising above the 100 euro threshold.
The research firm points to a combination of favorable factors, including a possible market recovery, improved prices and lower costs, in-house measures and possible acquisitions (M&A) likely to generate synergies.
In its view, the Group could thus be in a position to significantly exceed market forecasts for 2025, even in the absence of a significant upturn in business volumes.
The analyst, who is raising his price target from €87 to €102, maintains his recommendation of "overweight", with strong conviction in the stock.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is one of the world leaders in the production and distribution of construction materials for the construction, mobility, healthcare and industrial sectors. The activity is organized around 4 areas:
- manufacturing of high-performance materials: ceramic products (No. 1 worldwide in thermal and mechanical applications for ceramics) and plastics (No. 1 worldwide), abrasive products (No. 1 worldwide) and reinforcing materials (No. 1 worldwide in wire of glass);
- distribution of materials: primarily under the names Point.P in France, Dahl in Scandinavia and Telhanorte in Brazil;
- manufacturing of construction products: exterior products (PVC and façade products, asphalted shingles, etc.), insulation (glass wools, insulating foams, metal ceilings, etc.) and ductwork, industrial mortars, and gypsum materials;
- manufacturing of glass: plate glass, automobile windows, specialty glass (fire and nuclear protection glasses, etc.). The group also transforms and distributes building glass.