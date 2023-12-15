Saint-Gobain announces that it has reached an agreement to acquire a majority stake in IMPTEK Chova del Ecuador, a leading player in the Ecuadorian construction chemicals market supplying waterproofing solutions.
IMPTEK operates a plant in the Quito region and employs around 120 people, with sales of around 30 million euros in 2023. Its range of sealing solutions is sold locally and exported to several Latin American countries.
Completion of this transaction, which marks Saint-Gobain's first industrial presence in Ecuador, is subject to approval by the competition authorities and is expected to take place in the first half of 2024.
Saint-Gobain enters Ecuador through acquisition
