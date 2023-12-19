December 7, 2023

Saint-Gobain announces that it has acquired Menkol Industries Private Limited, a leading Indian manufacturer in high-added value waterproofing systems.

This acquisition strengthens Saint-Gobain'sConstruction Chemicals position in added-valuespecialty building materials in the very dynamic Indian market. Menkol Industries is specialized in high-performance waterproofing systems for building foundations thatperfectly complement the existing Preprufe® patented waterproofing membranes from Saint-Gobain'srecent GCP acquisition. This acquisition is a decisive step in Saint-Gobain's aim to build a leading technical waterproofing platform in India.

This acquisition is in line with Saint-Gobain's strategic plan, "Grow & Impact" which aims to both strengthen the Group's leadership and accelerate its growth by enriching its range of solutions for light and sustainable construction.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€51.2 billion in sales in 2022

168,000 employees, locations in 75 countries Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain, visit www.saint-gobain.comand follow us on X @saintgobain