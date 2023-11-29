Saint-Gobain: groundbreaking ceremony for Texas plant

Saint-Gobain announced on Wednesday that it had laid the foundation stone for its new plant in Bryan, Texas, dedicated to the manufacture of roofing materials.



The project, which will be accompanied by the construction of an adjacent distribution center, should enable its CertainTeed Roofing brand to better serve its customers in the southern United States.



The French building materials specialist explains that the installation of a logistics center close to the production site will reduce the distance travelled by the product to the consumer, thereby reducing the company's carbon footprint.



Saint-Gobain has set itself the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.



The project is expected to create around 130 new jobs in the region.



