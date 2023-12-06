Saint-Gobain has reached an agreement for the sale of its PIR insulation activity in the UK

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is one of the world leaders in the production and distribution of construction materials for the construction, mobility, healthcare and industrial sectors. The activity is organized around 4 areas: - manufacturing of high-performance materials: ceramic products (No. 1 worldwide in thermal and mechanical applications for ceramics) and plastics (No. 1 worldwide), abrasive products (No. 1 worldwide) and reinforcing materials (No. 1 worldwide in wire of glass); - distribution of materials: primarily under the names Point.P in France, Dahl in Scandinavia and Telhanorte in Brazil; - manufacturing of construction products: exterior products (PVC and façade products, asphalted shingles, etc.), insulation (glass wools, insulating foams, metal ceilings, etc.) and ductwork, industrial mortars, and gypsum materials; - manufacturing of glass: plate glass, automobile windows, specialty glass (fire and nuclear protection glasses, etc.). The group also transforms and distributes building glass.