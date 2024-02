February 21, 2024 at 04:11 am EST

Feb 21 (Reuters) - French construction materials group Saint-Gobain said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to buy Australian building materials firm CSR Ltd .

Saint-Gobain said the offer price is 9.00 Australian dollars ($5.90) cash per share.

($1 = 1.5258 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Jan Harvey)