Saint Gobain : Industry

Founded in 1957, Brüggemann is a family business located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. The local leader is specialized in manufacturing and installing 2D and turnkey offsite solutions for new buildings and for renovation.

'The increasing shortage of skilled workers shows that offsite or prefab construction will play an increasingly important role in the building sector in the future' says CEO Germany & Austria Raimund Heinl. 'Modular production, intelligently coupled with modern digital processes, offers the opportunity to build faster, more efficiently while saving more resources at the same time'.

'The cooperation with Brüggemann offers Saint-Gobain the opportunity to understand the respective processes even better and to draw important conclusions for us as a manufacturer of building products and systems to optimize our range of services' adds Werner Hansmann, Director Strategic Marketing Germany & Austria.

This acquisition is also an opportunity to increase the visibility of Saint-Gobain on the German market and become a credible player around sustainability and low energy solutions.

The owner of the company, Tobias Brüggemann, will remain as CEO and minority shareholder. For him, joining Saint-Gobain is the perfect match, combining Brüggemann's long-term expertise in engineered wood and prefabricated solutions with the strengths of Saint-Gobain as a market leader in building solutions and clear frontrunner in the digitalisation of the construction industry. And it will accelerate the upscaling of their new 3D-module strategy both in production and in sales and marketing.