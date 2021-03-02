Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Saint-Gobain    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 03/02 10:28:31 am
44.59 EUR   +0.61%
10:14aSAINT GOBAIN  : Industry
PU
03/01SAINT-GOBAIN : Is the distribution phase coming to an end ?
02/26SAINT GOBAIN  : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saint Gobain : Industry

03/02/2021 | 10:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Founded in 1957, Brüggemann is a family business located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. The local leader is specialized in manufacturing and installing 2D and turnkey offsite solutions for new buildings and for renovation.

'The increasing shortage of skilled workers shows that offsite or prefab construction will play an increasingly important role in the building sector in the future' says CEO Germany & Austria Raimund Heinl. 'Modular production, intelligently coupled with modern digital processes, offers the opportunity to build faster, more efficiently while saving more resources at the same time'.

'The cooperation with Brüggemann offers Saint-Gobain the opportunity to understand the respective processes even better and to draw important conclusions for us as a manufacturer of building products and systems to optimize our range of services' adds Werner Hansmann, Director Strategic Marketing Germany & Austria.

This acquisition is also an opportunity to increase the visibility of Saint-Gobain on the German market and become a credible player around sustainability and low energy solutions.

The owner of the company, Tobias Brüggemann, will remain as CEO and minority shareholder. For him, joining Saint-Gobain is the perfect match, combining Brüggemann's long-term expertise in engineered wood and prefabricated solutions with the strengths of Saint-Gobain as a market leader in building solutions and clear frontrunner in the digitalisation of the construction industry. And it will accelerate the upscaling of their new 3D-module strategy both in production and in sales and marketing.

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 15:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAINT-GOBAIN
10:14aSAINT GOBAIN  : Industry
PU
02/26SAINT GOBAIN  : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
02/26SAINT GOBAIN  : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/26SAINT GOBAIN  : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
02/26SAINT GOBAIN  : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
02/25SAINT GOBAIN  : Resumes Dividend as 2020 Net Profit Sinks 68%
MT
02/25SAINT GOBAIN  : Separates CEO, Chairman Roles, Appoints New CEO
MT
02/25SAINT GOBAIN  : to surf on the renovation wave, CEO will step down
RE
02/25SAINT GOBAIN  : Consolidated Financial Statements for year ended 31 December 202..
PU
02/25SAINT GOBAIN  : Press
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 39 478 M 47 476 M 47 476 M
Net income 2021 1 865 M 2 243 M 2 243 M
Net Debt 2021 6 861 M 8 251 M 8 251 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 23 609 M 28 468 M 28 392 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 167 552
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 50,38 €
Last Close Price 44,32 €
Spread / Highest target 71,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Frédéric Verger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN18.19%28 468
ASSA ABLOY AB7.60%28 673
MASCO CORPORATION-0.82%14 009
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY24.09%12 986
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED9.47%12 343
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.0.57%11 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ