    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 06/04 11:35:18 am
58.26 EUR   +2.34%
03:59aSAINT GOBAIN  : Sustainable
PU
06/04SAINT-GOBAIN : New Executive Committee as of July 1st, 2021
PU
06/04SAINT GOBAIN  : New Executive Committee as of July 1st, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saint Gobain : Sustainable

06/05/2021 | 03:59am EDT
Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 05 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 07:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 40 882 M 49 729 M 49 729 M
Net income 2021 2 155 M 2 622 M 2 622 M
Net Debt 2021 5 872 M 7 142 M 7 142 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 30 880 M 37 572 M 37 563 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 167 552
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 61,16 €
Last Close Price 58,26 €
Spread / Highest target 45,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Benoît Bazin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN55.36%37 572
ASSA ABLOY AB26.91%34 250
MASCO CORPORATION8.83%14 996
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED34.64%14 929
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.20.26%14 116
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY20.75%12 730