PRESS RELEASE

July 5, 2021

SAINT-GOBAIN DIVESTS DISTRIBUTION BUSINESSES IN SPAIN

Saint-Gobain has finalized the sale of two distribution brands in Spain: La Plataforma de la Construccion to the BigMat group and Discesur to Group Jorge Fernandez in association with Group Terrapilar. With 16 outlets and close to 700 employees, these two brands realized a turnover of approximately €140 million in 2020.

These transactions come after the sale of the Sanigrif and Saniplast brands announced in February 2021. They are part of Saint-Gobain's continued portfolio optimization strategy to enhance the Group's growth and profitability profile.

