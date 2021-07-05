Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Saint-Gobain
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saint Gobain : divests Distribution businesses in Spain

07/05/2021 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

July 5, 2021

SAINT-GOBAIN DIVESTS DISTRIBUTION BUSINESSES IN SPAIN

Saint-Gobain has finalized the sale of two distribution brands in Spain: La Plataforma de la Construccion to the BigMat group and Discesur to Group Jorge Fernandez in association with Group Terrapilar. With 16 outlets and close to 700 employees, these two brands realized a turnover of approximately €140 million in 2020.

These transactions come after the sale of the Sanigrif and Saniplast brands announced in February 2021. They are part of Saint-Gobain's continued portfolio optimization strategy to enhance the Group's growth and profitability profile.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. Developed through a continuous innovation process, they can be found everywhere in our living places and daily life, providing wellbeing, performance and safety, while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and the fight against climate change. This strategy of responsible growth is guided by the Saint-Gobain purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME", which responds to the shared ambition of all the women and men in the Group to act every day to make the world a more beautiful and sustainable place to live in.

€38.1 billion in sales in 2020

More than 167,000 employees, located in 70 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain,

visit www.saint-gobain.comand follow us on Twitter @saintgobain

Analyst/Investor relations

Press relations

Vivien Dardel

+33 1 88 54 29 77

Patricia Marie

+33 1 88 54 26 83

Floriana Michalowska

+33 1 88 54 19 09

Bénédicte Debusschere

+33 1 88 54 14 75

Christelle Gannage

+33 1 88 54 15 49

Susanne Trabitzsch

+33 1 88 54 27 96

SAINT-GOBAIN

Headquarters: Tour Saint-Gobain • 12 place de l'Iris • 92096 • La Défense Cedex • France • Tél. : +33 1 88 54 00 00

www.saint-gobain.com

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 16:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAINT-GOBAIN
12:18pSAINT GOBAIN  : divests Distribution businesses in Spain
PU
06/29SAINT GOBAIN  : Reporting on share buyback transactions carried out between June..
PU
06/24SAINT GOBAIN  : publishes its first Integrated Report
PU
06/23SAINT GOBAIN  : LECA International invest in additional production capacity in E..
PU
06/15SAINT GOBAIN  : Reporting on share buyback transactions carried out between June..
PU
06/11SAINT GOBAIN  : cancels 5.7 million shares
PU
06/11SAINT GOBAIN  : announces the winners of the 16th edition of its “Multi Co..
PU
06/09SAINT GOBAIN  : Press
PU
06/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Toshiba, Facebook, AT&T, Tesla, Blackstone...
06/07SAINT-GOBAIN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 41 251 M 48 949 M 48 949 M
Net income 2021 2 272 M 2 696 M 2 696 M
Net Debt 2021 5 965 M 7 078 M 7 078 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 2,64%
Capitalization 30 214 M 35 781 M 35 852 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 167 552
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 56,41 €
Average target price 63,80 €
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Benoît Bazin Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN50.43%35 861
ASSA ABLOY AB28.79%35 126
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED42.49%16 734
MASCO CORPORATION6.92%14 419
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.15.56%13 495
TREX COMPANY, INC.21.02%11 558