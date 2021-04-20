Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Saint-Gobain
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/20 04:24:19 am
52.94 EUR   -0.26%
04:02aSAINT GOBAIN  : pledge to young people in France continues
PU
04/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, GSK, Mattel
04/16SAINT GOBAIN  : to Sell 67% of China Pipe Business
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saint Gobain : pledge to young people in France continues

04/20/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

April 20, 2021

SAINT-GOBAIN'S PLEDGE TO YOUNG PEOPLE IN FRANCE CONTINUES

As part of its proactive policy to support new generations, Saint-Gobain is recruiting and will offer 2,000 work-study positions at the start of the school year in September 2021. Its 'CFA' work-study program, will also welcome its second class of 145 students who are already invited to apply.

"Like any large company, Saint-Gobain has a strong social responsibility. Training young people and passing on our expertise and know-how is our duty. With them, we are also preparing the future of the Group by developing the skills we need. But beyond that, these training programs offer a tremendous opportunity to modernize the construction sector and strengthen its performance," said Régis Blugeon, VP Human Resources France.

CFA work-study programs and training have the same objective: to enable young people to develop and discover the company by combining theoretical teaching with field experience.

  • The positions available under the work-studyprogram cover all of the Group's professions, including sales and marketing (counter salesman, field salesman, future branch manager), supply chain, production (process engineer, for example), IT systems and support functions (management controller, for example). Positions are available throughout France.
  • Génération Saint-Gobain"The school for apprentices who build the future" is a company CFA program created by Saint-Gobain in 2020 to meet the Group's recruitment needs for professions such as industrial maintenance and sales of solutions for the housing market. This second class offers 100 places in sales and marketing in the 10 largest cities in France and 45 places in industrial maintenance in the following regions: Nouvelle Aquitaine, Ile-de-France,Grand-Est,Haut-de-France, Occitanie, Provences-Alpes-Côtes-d 'Azur, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes,Centre-Val-de-Loire.
    With a professional title equivalent to Bac+3 "Sales and Marketing Manager" or a professional title equivalent to Bac+2 "Senior Industrial Maintenance Technician", students will be able to continue their studies at a higher level or enter the job market and apply for a position at Saint-Gobain.

In addition to its training initiatives, the Group is also committed to youth employment: in 2020, 2,350 young people under the age of 26 were hired. They accounted for nearly 50% of Saint- Gobain's recruitment in France.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. Developed through a continuous innovation process,

SAINT-GOBAIN

Siège social : Tour Saint-Gobain • 12 place de l'Iris • 92096 • La Défense Cedex • France • Tél. : +33 1 88 54 00 00

www.saint-gobain.com

they can be found everywhere in our living places and daily life, providing wellbeing, performance and safety, while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and the fight against climate change. This strategy of responsible growth is guided by the Saint-Gobain purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME", which responds to the shared ambition of all the women and men in the Group to act every day to make the world a more beautiful and sustainable place to live in.

€38.1 billion in sales in 2020

More than 167,000 employees, located in 70 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain,

visit www.saint-gobain.comand follow us on Twitter @saintgobain

Press relations

Patricia Marie

+33 1 88 54 26 83

Bénédicte Debusschere

+33 1 88 54 14 75

Susanne Trabitzsch

+33 1 88 54 27 96

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 08:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAINT-GOBAIN
04:02aSAINT GOBAIN  : pledge to young people in France continues
PU
04/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, GSK, Mattel
04/16SAINT GOBAIN  : to Sell 67% of China Pipe Business
MT
04/16SAINT GOBAIN  : divests its Pipe business in China
PU
04/14SAINT GOBAIN  : Forms Internal Carbon Fund for Employees to Lower Emissions
MT
04/14SAINT GOBAIN  : sets up an internal carbon fund for its employees
PU
04/12ALPHA HPA  : Signs MOU With Materials Company Saint Gobain
MT
04/07SAINT GOBAIN  : World Health Day
PU
04/06SAINT GOBAIN  : Spends $53.2 Million To Boost Plasterboard Manufacturing Capacit..
MT
04/06SAINT GOBAIN  : invests 45 million in a new plasterboard line in Romania
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 39 793 M 47 967 M 47 967 M
Net income 2021 1 913 M 2 306 M 2 306 M
Net Debt 2021 5 787 M 6 976 M 6 976 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 2,68%
Capitalization 28 135 M 33 844 M 33 914 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 167 552
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 54,42 €
Last Close Price 53,08 €
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Benoît Bazin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN41.55%33 844
ASSA ABLOY AB26.27%33 650
MASCO CORPORATION17.51%16 400
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.19.59%14 289
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED21.25%13 497
TREX COMPANY, INC.24.64%12 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ