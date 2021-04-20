Saint Gobain : pledge to young people in France continues

PRESS RELEASE

April 20, 2021

SAINT-GOBAIN'S PLEDGE TO YOUNG PEOPLE IN FRANCE CONTINUES

As part of its proactive policy to support new generations, Saint-Gobain is recruiting and will offer 2,000 work-study positions at the start of the school year in September 2021. Its 'CFA' work-study program, will also welcome its second class of 145 students who are already invited to apply.

"Like any large company, Saint-Gobain has a strong social responsibility. Training young people and passing on our expertise and know-how is our duty. With them, we are also preparing the future of the Group by developing the skills we need. But beyond that, these training programs offer a tremendous opportunity to modernize the construction sector and strengthen its performance," said Régis Blugeon, VP Human Resources France.

CFA work-study programs and training have the same objective: to enable young people to develop and discover the company by combining theoretical teaching with field experience.

The positions available under the work-study program cover all of the Group's professions, including sales and marketing (counter salesman, field salesman, future branch manager), supply chain, production (process engineer, for example), IT systems and support functions (management controller, for example). Positions are available throughout France.

cover all of the Group's professions, including sales and marketing (counter salesman, field salesman, future branch manager), supply chain, production (process engineer, for example), IT systems and support functions (management controller, for example). Positions are available throughout France. Génération Saint-Gobain "The school for apprentices who build the future" is a company CFA program created by Saint-Gobain in 2020 to meet the Group's recruitment needs for professions such as industrial maintenance and sales of solutions for the housing market. This second class offers 100 places in sales and marketing in the 10 largest cities in France and 45 places in industrial maintenance in the following regions: Nouvelle Aquitaine, Ile-de-France,Grand-Est,Haut-de-France, Occitanie, Provences-Alpes-Côtes-d 'Azur, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes,Centre-Val-de-Loire.

With a professional title equivalent to Bac+3 "Sales and Marketing Manager" or a professional title equivalent to Bac+2 "Senior Industrial Maintenance Technician", students will be able to continue their studies at a higher level or enter the job market and apply for a position at Saint-Gobain.

In addition to its training initiatives, the Group is also committed to youth employment: in 2020, 2,350 young people under the age of 26 were hired. They accounted for nearly 50% of Saint- Gobain's recruitment in France.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. Developed through a continuous innovation process,

SAINT-GOBAIN

Siège social : Tour Saint-Gobain • 12 place de l'Iris • 92096 • La Défense Cedex • France • Tél. : +33 1 88 54 00 00

www.saint-gobain.com