    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
Saint Gobain : sells part of its glass processing business in Germany

05/31/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

May 31, 2021

SAINT-GOBAIN SELLS PART OF ITS GLASS PROCESSING BUSINESS IN GERMANY

Saint-Gobain announces the sale of Saint-Gobain Glassolutions Objekt-Center, which specializes in glass processing operations as part of the Glassolutions network in Germany, to the German privately-owned AEQUITA group based in Munich.

This sale concerns two sites: Döring Berlin and Radeburg, which employ a total of almost 200 people and generated €20 million in sales in 2020. AEQUITA already purchased the operations of Glassolutions in the Netherlands in 2019.

This transaction is part of Saint-Gobain's continued portfolio optimization strategy to enhance the Group's growth and profitability profile.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. Developed through a continuous innovation process, they can be found everywhere in our living places and daily life, providing wellbeing, performance and safety, while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and the fight against climate change. This strategy of responsible growth is guided by the Saint-Gobain purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME", which responds to the shared ambition of all the women and men in the Group to act every day to make the world a more beautiful and sustainable place to live in.

€38.1 billion in sales in 2020

More than 167,000 employees, located in 70 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain,

visit www.saint-gobain.comand follow us on Twitter @saintgobain

Analyst/Investor relations

Press relations

Vivien Dardel

+33 1 88 54 29 77

Patricia Marie

+33 1 88 54 26 83

Floriana Michalowska

+33 1 88 54 19 09

Bénédicte Debusschere

+33 1 88 54 14 75

Christelle Gannage

+33 1 88 54 15 49

Susanne Trabitzsch

+33 1 88 54 27 96

SAINT-GOBAIN

Headquarters: Tour Saint-Gobain • 12 place de l'Iris • 92096 • La Défense Cedex • France • Tel.: +33 1 88 54 00 00

www.saint-gobain.com

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 16:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
