Saint Gobain : puts digitalization front and centre in its mobility and talent acquisition polic

February 16, 2021

SAINT-GOBAIN PUTS DIGITALIZATION FRONT AND CENTRE IN ITS MOBILITY

AND TALENT ACQUISITION POLICY

Saint-Gobain is embarking on a new digital experience in order to further encourage internal mobility and more effectively meet the expectations of candidates and employees in terms of recruitment. Internal mobility for employees will be made easier with the Moov! platform, and the Join Us recruitment site will offer a better experience for outside candidates. Both of these sites, which are linked to the same Application Tracking System (ATS), were initially rolled out in France and the United Kingdom, and will be expanded to other countries in the Group in 2021. This recruitment tool and its new application and talent management features will benefit everyone: employees, managers, human resources teams and outside candidates.

Moov! and Join Us offer a more modern and intuitive digital experience:

 Employees will have a better idea of the internal career opportunities available, and will be able to request mobility assignments, such as on an unsolicited application.

 Outside candidates will have a better experience by applying in just a few clicks, with automatic CV analysis. They can also now apply via their LinkedIn profile.

 The Human Resources teams will have a faster and more fluid candidate management tool, including an integrated profile search module and a full breakdown of internal backgrounds, with personal data protected.

 Managers will enjoy a digitalized approval process, and will be able to make their recruitment requests in just a few clicks through their computers or the new dedicated mobile application, making it easier to look up CVs and evaluate candidates.

"With this new ATS, we're giving our employees a tool that will allow them to take charge of their careers.

Our other intention was to facilitate the candidate experience by providing a simple, fast and universally accessible application form. We are convinced that the digital transformation must be focused first and foremost on benefiting the user, and that is how we've run this digitalization project." Claire Pedini, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Digital Transformation, Saint-Gobain.

The Join Us recruitment site (https://joinus.saint-gobain.com/) offers nearly 1,900 job listings in real time. In 2020, Saint-Gobain recruited more than 22,000 people worldwide, and it plans to hit the same recruitment number this year.

Saint-Gobain designs, produces and distributes materials and solutions for the construction, mobility and healthcare markets, along with other industrial applications.

This responsible development strategy is guided by our raison d'être, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME", which reflects the desire shared by all of our employees to make the world a better and more sustainable place to live.

42.6 billion euros of turnover in 2019

More than 170,000 employees in 70 countries Committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050

To find out more about Saint-Gobain, visit www.saint-gobain.com

